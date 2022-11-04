Honeygrow Restaurant Expansion Includes Spot in Broomall

Image via honeygrow

The fast-casual restaurant chain honeygrow, specializing in stir fry and salads, is hoping to lease a new space in Broomall in 2023, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

It is one of a dozen new locations the chain is opening in the Philadelphia region and Maryland.

Founder Justin Rosenberg is confident that the restaurants now have the brand awareness they need to expand in the region.

“We really learned a lot over the last 10 years at this point on who we are, what works, what doesn’t work,” Rosenberg said. “And we’re a disciplined group. You know, we’re excited to grow, but at the same time, we’re not going to make deals that don’t make any sense.”

Rosenberg founded honeygrow in 2012 with a Center City flagship location.

There are now 30 locations, half in and around Philadelphia.

Eying future expansion. Rosenberg hopes to add to existing stores in Boston, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., and has started a push into Western Pennsylvania.

“Being a leader today, you just have to have elasticity and [an open mind] but stay focused on the mission of achieving great results,” Rosenberg said.