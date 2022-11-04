ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Honeygrow Restaurant Expansion Includes Spot in Broomall

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMGmx_0iycH0BL00
Image via honeygrow

The fast-casual restaurant chain honeygrow, specializing in stir fry and salads, is hoping to lease a new space in Broomall in 2023, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

It is one of a dozen new locations the chain is opening in the Philadelphia region and Maryland.

Founder Justin Rosenberg is confident that the restaurants now have the brand awareness they need to expand in the region.

“We really learned a lot over the last 10 years at this point on who we are, what works, what doesn’t work,” Rosenberg said. “And we’re a disciplined group. You know, we’re excited to grow, but at the same time, we’re not going to make deals that don’t make any sense.”

Rosenberg founded honeygrow in 2012 with a Center City flagship location.

There are now 30 locations, half in and around Philadelphia.

Eying future expansion. Rosenberg hopes to add to existing stores in Boston, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., and has started a push into Western Pennsylvania.

“Being a leader today, you just have to have elasticity and [an open mind] but stay focused on the mission of achieving great results,” Rosenberg said.

Read more about honegrow coming to Broomall at Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia

As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run

>Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A sports betting site in Pennsylvania says activity from the Phillies' World Series run has helped it break state records. Officials with FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia say more than 10-million-dollars, their biggest monthly handle ever, was posted in October. They also say the 50-percent increase from the NL Championship Series to the World Series put wagering totals on par with those for a typical Sunday Eagles game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools

- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Shedding Its Virtual Past, the 2022 National Dog Show Embarks Unrestricted in Oaks

The 2022 National Dog Show returns to Montgomery County Nov. 19–20 without audience restrictions.Image via NBC Sports at YouTube. The National Dog Show sponsored by Purina is back for Nov. 19–20, 2022, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. For the first time in two years, the public is welcome onsite, free of pandemic-related restrictions or limitations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Phillymag.com

Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay

The agreement of sale to Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The six-year fight to keep Crebilly...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar

At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy