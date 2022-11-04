LEWISBURG (WVDN) – BREAKING NEWS: The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee has announced that District 47 House of Delegates candidate Heather Hill has resigned from her job and will serve Greenbrier County if voters elect to send her to Charleston.

Hill has run a low-key campaign, which local Democrats have said is due to her employer’s insistence that she not campaign. In a reported letter to her supporters in September, Hill stated that should she be elected, she would have to choose between her job or the elected position.

With just days remaining before the election, it looks like she has made her decision.

This is a breaking story. The West Virginia Daily News will release more information as we receive it.

The post BREAKING: Heather Hill resigns from job so she can join House of Delegates if elected appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .