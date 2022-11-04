Read full article on original website
Will Downtown Traverse City Ever Fill Its Offices Again?
Fifty-eight percent: That’s the share of American workers that have the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week, according to a study published this past summer by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. That figure goes against an early-pandemic assumption that Americans would head back to the office once vaccinations for COVID-19 came online. Thirty-two months later, remote work options remain massively popular. It’s a trend that is readily apparent in downtown Traverse City, where nearly every building has office vacancies, where one of northern Michigan’s biggest employers has left behind a core workspace, and where huge chunks of prime office space are available for lease. Will downtown office occupancy bounce back? Or will property owners see fit to convert downtown office spaces into other uses? The Ticker takes a closer look.
