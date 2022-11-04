ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

traverseticker.com

Will Downtown Traverse City Ever Fill Its Offices Again?

Fifty-eight percent: That’s the share of American workers that have the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week, according to a study published this past summer by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. That figure goes against an early-pandemic assumption that Americans would head back to the office once vaccinations for COVID-19 came online. Thirty-two months later, remote work options remain massively popular. It’s a trend that is readily apparent in downtown Traverse City, where nearly every building has office vacancies, where one of northern Michigan’s biggest employers has left behind a core workspace, and where huge chunks of prime office space are available for lease. Will downtown office occupancy bounce back? Or will property owners see fit to convert downtown office spaces into other uses? The Ticker takes a closer look.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Police Department to help with safety at polls

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In order to combat potential voter intimation on Election Day, the Traverse City Police Department will have an officer stationed at each precinct. "Election Day we want to assure the voters that they feel safe going to the precincts and casting their ballots," said...
UpNorthLive.com

Police ask for information on tire spikes left outside GOP headquarters

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As the midterm election approaches, Boyne City officials said at least two-dozen handmade tire spikes were found in the parking lot outside of the Charlevoix County Republican Party headquarters Saturday morning. Cheryl Browe said she has been involved with the party since she was a...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC West student starts fundraiser for epilepsy awareness

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A ninth-grade student at Traverse City West High School, who was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year, has set up an online fundraiser for Epilepsy Awareness Month. Anna Beers was diagnosed with epilepsy last June, after she experienced two seizures ten days apart from...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cedar/Maple City Lions Club to sell Christmas trees

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club recently announced they will sell Christmas trees on certain days in November and December. Located at 100 E. Bellinger Road in Maple City, the Lions Club said they will offer a select variety of pre-cut trees at various price options.
MAPLE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Iceman Cometh Challenge returns for 33rd year

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One of northern Michigan's most anticipated mountain bike races kicked off Saturday morning for its 33rd year. The Iceman Cometh Challenge has grown to include more than 5,000 cyclists who race through 28 miles of forest. Chad Schut is one of the original Iceman,...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

