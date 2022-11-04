Read full article on original website
Every Collaboration Between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Ranked
Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, incorporating his unique horror sensibilities into movies that still remain family-friendly. While his films usually still feature some scary scenes, they remain accessible for children and make for great movies to be shared between kids and their parents. Burton's self-identification as an outsider has also made him relatable to generations of people who feel slightly different from what society expects of them.
From 'The Shining' to 'American Psycho': 10 Great Film Adaptations That Were Despised by the Original Authors
A great novel, and a director willing to adapt it seems like a match made in heaven. For the author, there’s the prospect of their story reaching a new audience which, in turn, boosts publicity and leads to more sales. At the same time, filmmakers get a project with a proven story and a pre-existing fanbase and are guaranteed to pay up for tickets. Often though, this arrangement doesn't end well.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Where You've Seen the Cast Before
The White Lotus finally returns for the long-awaiting season 2. The well-loved and fan-favorite series won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 1. While the last season was set on a resort in Hawaii, this season takes place on a Sicilian resort. The show follows the exploits of both guests...
'The Shadow King': Henry Selick Reveals He Got the Rights Back to Scrapped Disney Project
Due to its difficult and time-consuming nature, stop-motion animation is a rare treat. It takes a certain passion and dedication since its painstaking process requires filmmakers to shoot each incremental movement. However, the time and effort put in leads to absolutely beautiful results that leave fans reeling for more. That is just one reason Wendell & Wild was the first feature film fans saw from prominent film director Henry Selick since his smash hit Coraline in 2009. The critically acclaimed The Nightmare Before Christmas director had other projects lined up before joining up with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who are best known as the comedy duo Key & Peele. Between successes, a passion project of Selick’s called The Shadow King failed to off the ground. Disney canned the project that was planned for 2013, but he recently revealed that he has reacquired the rights to the canceled film. If Selick can find the right home for his project, production on The Shadow King could one day resume.
Your Quick Reminder of Everything That's Happened So Far Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.
Why Kerry Condon connected with the sadness and desire to leave in her 'Banshees' role
The Irish actor plays Colin Farrell's sister in "The Banshees of Inisherin." "There was no element of trying to look attractive," she says.
'Black Adam': 9 Characters and Groups Who Could Go To Kahndaq Next
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting and finding love
Lindsay Lohan opened up about her new film, "Falling for Christmas," and married life with husband Bader Shammas.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
5 Reasons 'House of The Dragon' is Better Than 'Game of Thrones,' and 5 Reasons It Is Not
After the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones, the show that had dominated the 2010s vanished from everyone's minds, when HBO announced a prequel series focused on the Targaryen civil war, there was a healthy dose of skepticism. When House of the Dragon aired, it quickly silenced detractors and revived everyone's love of the world created by George R. R. Martin.
'Capturing the Killer Nurse' Trailer Reveals the True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
If Netflix has proved one thing over its tenure as one of the top streaming platforms, it’s that they know how to make a great true crime production. The streamer’s brought us everything from the unscripted and over-the-top true story of Tiger King and the horrific and brutal slayings of the notorious Richard Ramirez in Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer to scripted productions like Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that proved to be such a hit it landed Murphy an anthology contract with Netflix. This fall, audiences were given another unbelievably tragic and twisted scripted tale about one nurse’s killer secret in the book-turned-film The Good Nurse starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. And now, they’re following it up with a documentary behind the real story of the murderer who would come to be known as Charles Cullen in Capturing the Killer Nurse.
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
The Resident Adds Hawaii Five-0 Alum Ian Anthony Dale as Billie's New Suitor — Get a Sneak Peek at His Debut
The potential romance brewing between The Resident‘s Conrad and Billie is about to encounter a roadblock, in the form of Hawaii Five-0 vet Ian Anthony Dale. Dale, whose recent credits also include All Rise and The Walking Dead, makes his debut in tonight’s episode of the Fox drama (8/7c). He’ll play Dr. James Yamada, a dashing, charismatic, self-assured new cardiologist at Chastain who is obviously interested in Jessica Lucas’ Billie. In our exclusive sneak peek above, James asks Billie out on a late dinner date — and hang on, is that some jealousy we detect from an eavesdropping Conrad? As teased in...
8 Ways 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Can Preserve the Memory of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to release on November 11. Ahead of its release, many viewers were speculating how the franchise will continue given the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast T’Challa has been met with mixed reactions. Many viewers feel that...
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
Nicolas Cage Set to Lead and Produce Horror Thriller 'Longlegs'
Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is once again returning to the horror genre, boarding Longlegs from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. This latest stop in his bizarre career trajectory is described as a psychological thriller in the same vein as other classic Hollywood films, per Deadline. Cage not only will lead the film but also serve as a producer under his Saturn Films banner.
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
