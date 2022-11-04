Amarillo Zoo brings out the big guns with Balboa the boa constrictor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Animal and Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP) is starting registration for its winter season. AEPP is a six-week program where students can meet once a week to connect with nature and experience hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

The program costs $100 for the full six weeks. The winter session will have two classes on Tuesdays in the morning and afternoon starting Nov. 8.

Registration is limited, and you can sign up for the winter sessions here as the deadline to sign up is Nov. 4.

Kids from homeschooled families can get check out the animals at the zoo at Homeschool at the Zoo. This bi-monthly program invites students from ages 6 to 12 to explore all the diverse animal habits and ecosystems. It is a hands-on learning experience that you won’t want to miss.

Registration for the November homeschool at the zoo is now open.