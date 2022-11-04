Montserrat College President Kurt T. Steinberg announced he will step down as head of the arts college in Beverly, Mass. in January 2023 to become chief operating officer of the Peabody Essex Museum in neighboring Salem, Mass. Before joining Montserrat, Steinberg was interim president and executive vice president at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for 12 years.

