Providence, RI

NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF HIGHER EDUCATION

Montserrat College President Kurt T. Steinberg announced he will step down as head of the arts college in Beverly, Mass. in January 2023 to become chief operating officer of the Peabody Essex Museum in neighboring Salem, Mass. Before joining Montserrat, Steinberg was interim president and executive vice president at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for 12 years.
BEVERLY, MA
RICJ HOLIDAY GALA

Support RICJ’s first fundraiser gala since 2019!. Rhode Island for Community & Justice warmly invites our valued Supporters, Donors & Alumni of our leadership programs. Spend an evening with us! Mingle with Alumni we first met as teens, now young professionals. Enjoy delicious food & wine, entertainment, music, dancing and a fun raffle in the holiday-decorated Statehouse.
PROVIDENCE, RI
TEENS FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE

The Rev. Kathy McAdams, Priest-in-Charge, Grace Episcopal Church, North Attleboro. Do you know any teens who are passionate about fighting climate change? Several faith communities, including Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, are joining together to form an interfaith / inter-town group of youth to learn, teach, lead and act to save our planet.
FRANKLIN, MA
RIPTA VETERANS’ DAY SCHEDULE

Free Bus Service for All Local Veterans on Veterans Day and to WaterFire – A Salute to Veterans on November 5th. Providence, Rhode Island, November 4, 2022 — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will offer free service on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, to all Rhode Island veterans with proof of eligibility. RIPTA will also offer free service for veterans to Water Fire – A Salute to Veterans on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
PLAINVILLE RAIN OR SHINE

Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW parking lot on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner...
PLAINVILLE, MA

