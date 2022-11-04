Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been Found
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community College
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
mybackyardnews.com
SKYDOG FARM WINTERTIME OPEN HOUSE
Skydog Farm Hosts its 5th Annual Wintertime Botanical Oasis Open House: Saturday November 12th and Sunday November 13th Noon-4pm Mark and Katherine, owners of Skydog Farm, are grateful to be opening their Wintertime Botanical Oasis for the 5th year in a row. The Oasis features an eclectic collection of hand propagated succulents and botanicals in a whimsically decorated 1,800 sq ft heated greenhouse. Many of the plants are for sale and others serve as Mother Specimens which are used for propagating plant babies and unique arrangements.
mybackyardnews.com
RICJ HOLIDAY GALA
Support RICJ’s first fundraiser gala since 2019!. Rhode Island for Community & Justice warmly invites our valued Supporters, Donors & Alumni of our leadership programs. Spend an evening with us! Mingle with Alumni we first met as teens, now young professionals. Enjoy delicious food & wine, entertainment, music, dancing and a fun raffle in the holiday-decorated Statehouse.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE RAIN OR SHINE
Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW parking lot on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner...
fallriverreporter.com
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
providencedailydose.com
Trader Joe’s Now Open
We knew that anticipation for this addition to the Fox Point retail landscape was high, but folks actually started lining up at 6am (?!) Thursday morning to be the first shoppers at Trader Joe’s on South Main Street at Wickenden. I waited until the afternoon to get my pork shu mai fix and at that time the store was operating very efficiently. The line to cash out zoomed right along.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
mybackyardnews.com
TEENS FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE
The Rev. Kathy McAdams, Priest-in-Charge, Grace Episcopal Church, North Attleboro. Do you know any teens who are passionate about fighting climate change? Several faith communities, including Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, are joining together to form an interfaith / inter-town group of youth to learn, teach, lead and act to save our planet.
mybackyardnews.com
DAVID WINTON BELL GALLERY – “WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MAMA GOES TO JAIL?”
Artist and illustrator Bianca Diaz will discuss her career and most recent book,. (written by New York Times best-selling author Mariame Kaba), a poignant, beautifully illustrated children’s book about a little girl named Queenie who worries when her Mama gets sick and goes to jail. Will Mama have a...
Some SouthCoast Farmers Say Daylight Saving Is a Crock of Manure
All our lives, we learned that the reason we change the clocks ㅡ fall back and spring ahead ㅡ was to help farmers with their crops and livestock. But according to lo SouthCoast farmers, this isn’t true. I interviewed different veggie, produce and dairy farmers to get...
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Animal Control, Animal Rescue League, hosting free voucher day to spay, neuter cats
Another event is coming to Animal Control in Fall River that will help control the cat population. According to Fall River Animal Control, they will be hosting a voucher day courtesy of the Massachusetts Animal Fund and Animal Rescue League Boston on Tuesday, November 22nd. The ARL’s “Spay Waggin” is...
actionnews5.com
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
Popular Providence Eatery Thrilled By Visit From Karate Kid
A popular Providence breakfast spot that is no stranger to celebrity sightings, had yet another one this weekend. A laundry list of stars have been in Rhode Island this weekend for the annual Comic Con event at the Rhode Island Convention Center, but not all of them have ventured beyond the event.
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
