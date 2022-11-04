ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamecock Women's Soccer claims SEC title for third time

PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the third time in program history, the South Carolina Women's Soccer team are SEC Tournament Champions. On Sunday, the 13-ranked Gamecocks defeated Alabama 1-0 in the Championship game, sealing their first Tournament title since 2019. The Gamecocks found their lone goal in the 57th minute...
Gamecocks win their 14th straight game over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to...
Final wish honored: Elgin Lights shine one more time

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community said farewell Saturday night to Paul Towns Jr., a man well known for the event he created to light up the community for a good cause. Towns' battle with cancer ended back in mid-September. "One thing that my dad ever gave us was...
Carolina Fall Classic Car Show draws crowd

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Farmers Market played host to the Carolina Fall Classic Car Show on Saturday afternoon. The meet is part of an annual event hosted by Ridge Runner Corvettes - a regional car club bringing together vintage car lovers around the Carolinas. The event...
Showers continue tomorrow with warm weather sticking around

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After hitting a high temperature of 84 today in Columbia, we continue to see the warm weather sticking around in the forecast for the next few days. Shower chances will also be isolated and scattered in nature with rain already moving through the Midlands Saturday evening and lasting into the overnight. We will need to watch the tropics when it comes to our late week weather and rain chances going forward.
