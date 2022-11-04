COLUMBIA, S.C. — After hitting a high temperature of 84 today in Columbia, we continue to see the warm weather sticking around in the forecast for the next few days. Shower chances will also be isolated and scattered in nature with rain already moving through the Midlands Saturday evening and lasting into the overnight. We will need to watch the tropics when it comes to our late week weather and rain chances going forward.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO