Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
WMUR.com
Keene State College student suffers head injury after accidental fall in residence hall
KEENE, N.H. — A Keene State College student was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury from an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, according to officials. Keene State College said the student suffered injuries from the accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall Sunday morning.
WMUR.com
Vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, fire officials say
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, according to fire officials. The Peterborough Fire Department said it happened at 9:45 p.m. on Friday at 110 Grove St., across from Alltown. There was fire through the roof of the breezeway and in the front and rear...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges
Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
nbcboston.com
Before NH Crash ‘Destroyed' Plane, Witnesses Heard Strange Sounds: NTSB Report
The engine of the small plane that crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, last month was making abnormal sounds during its takeoff and short flight, witnesses told federal investigators. The crash killed the two men on board, Lawrence Marchiony of Massachusetts and Marvin David Dezendorf of Vermont,...
WMUR.com
Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 103 in Newbury
NEWBURY, N.H. — An early Saturday morning crash in Newbury ended with a man in the hospital. Newbury Fire Rescue said first responders were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle rollover on Route 103 near Birch Grove Road. The car rolled down a steep embankment and came...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
One person taken to hospital after car crash in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called to Northfield Road for a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.
Comments / 0