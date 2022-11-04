Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Day of Caring to spruce up Warriors' Path playground
KINGSPORT — Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed maintenance projects. The event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3...
Kingsport Times-News
Project Thanksgiving needs your help to feed local families
KINGSPORT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on television, in stores, and even some homes — and the world (my world, at least) is divided on the timing. Folks are either decking the halls (firing up the Christmas music and movies and decorating the house) or screaming for everyone to pump the brakes and not forget Thanksgiving.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Kingsport Times-News
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Kingsport Times-News
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone Street.
Kingsport Times-News
United Way closing in on $3M fundraising goal
KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced last week that it has raised a little more than $2.4 million to date, or 80% of its $3 million campaign goal. The dollars raised by UWGK stay in the community to improve the lives of local families, friends, and neighbors.
Kingsport Times-News
Fall meets Christmas in downtown Kingsport
People strolled through downtown Kingsport and the Farmers Market Saturday morning during a beautiful autumn day. While fall was seen all around, Christmas has started rearing its head. At the Farmers Market, pumpkins and corncobs intermingled with Christmas decorations. Downtown, colored leaves of red and orange hung off trees, while storefronts were filled with snowflakes and holly.
Kingsport Times-News
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray
It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area's largest new development in decades.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.
Kingsport Times-News
Follow the yellow brick road to Mount Carmel
Happy Halloween! We're looking for your best shots of ghoulish good fun. Drop them in the co…
Kingsport Times-News
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash
The Virginia State Police is still investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead on Thursday. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter-mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast to mark Veterans Day Friday on main campus
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host its annual commemoration of Veterans Day on Friday with a ceremony honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s servicemen and servicewomen. Sponsored by the college’s Veteran & Military Student Success Center, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Nov. 5-12)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
South Carolina hands ETSU women historic loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Brenda Mock Brown era got underway for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team with a historic loss. South Carolina, the defending national champion, beat the Bucs 101-31 Monday night. It was the largest margin of defeat in the ETSU program’s history, surpassing a 66-point loss to North Carolina in 2002.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man accused of attempted second-degree murder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly went to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down. Marcus J. Carter, listed as homeless, faces...
Kingsport Times-News
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
Kingsport Times-News
Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art
NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
Kingsport Times-News
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests
WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
Kingsport Times-News
TBI: Johnson City police shoot, kill man with an axe
Johnson City police officers shot and killed a man armed with an ax on Monday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. According to the TBI, the man allegedly “came toward at least one officer with the weapon,” leading officers to shoot him. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
Comments / 0