Philadelphia, PA

Union fans can watch MLS Cup Championship at Subaru Park

By Alyssa Adams
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Digital Brief: Friday, Nov. 4 (A.M.) 02:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports teams have been thriving over the last few weeks and the madness isn't over yet. The Phillies head back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series and the Union are in the MLS Cup Championship.

They head to Los Angeles to play Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For the fans who can't make the trip to the West Coast, what better way to watch the match than at Subaru Park?

The Union are hosting a watch party for the MLS Cup Saturday.

It's free to attend, but tickets are required. Click here to get yours.

CBS Philly

Philly sports teams chase 2 championship titles this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.Then, Saturday night,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union lose to LAFC in 2022 MLS Cup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.After Bale came on as a substitute in extra time and scored the tying goal for 10-man LA, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez converted penalty kicks in the shootout, capping the most dramatic of MLS's 27 title games. LA became the eighth team in MLS history to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hurts, Brown show support for Jason Kelce's Underdog brand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles remain undefeated at 8-0, it turns out players are doing great things off the field as well. Eagles center Jason Kelce was at the Bok Bar in South Philadelphia over the weekend promoting his Underdog apparel brand. Proceeds from the clothing line will go to Kelce's Be Philly foundation, which supports local youth organizations. Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown made an appearance at the event. There were also auctions and raffles featuring items donated by Kelce's friends. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
