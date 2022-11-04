Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson passed for one as the Baltimore Ravens won their third consecutive game, a 27-13 decision over the host New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and rushed 11 times for 82 yards, finishing 11 yards shy of Drake's team-leading ground total, as the Ravens (6-3) possessed the ball for 37:47 of the game. ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 MINUTES AGO