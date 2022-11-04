ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Meet Presleigh Easton, the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department

Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.
COPPELL, TX
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor

Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
CARROLLTON, TX
Allen Public Library Endowment Fund reaches record high in fundraiser

With the Allen Public Library’s expansion comes more programming. The library held its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 and raised a record $16,801 through its live auction – a $2,000 increase from last year. Around 50 community members gathered to support the library’s expansion.
ALLEN, TX
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers fall in season finales

North Mesquite and West Mesquite knew their seasons would be coming to an end last week, but both still wanted to end the year on a high note. It was not to be, though, as both came up on the short end of the scoreboard as they closed out their 2022 campaigns.
See photos of Mesquite's Veterans Day celebration

City leaders, residents and local veterans organizations gathered at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial Saturday morning to honor those who have served in the United States military. Family members of fallen soldiers spoke about the importance of honoring those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice, community members sang patriotic songs...
MESQUITE, TX
Tip-off time: Early-season storylines in Collin County girls basketball

As the calendar shifts to November, that means high school basketball season is underway. Girls teams began preseason play on Friday, at last squaring off against someone other than themselves and getting the first chance to put their practice plans into a true game-time setting.
Coppell celebrates Municipal Court Week

The City of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. During Municipal Court Week, Coppell residents are welcome to stop by the Municipal Court located at 130 Town Center Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to learn about the court and its role in the community. Specifically, on Friday, Nov. 11, the community can stop by the court to meet Coppell’s Marshals and get a tour of the courtroom.
COPPELL, TX

