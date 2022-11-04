ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

A confrontation over how to use a kiosk in a Jackson McDonald's led to violence

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdKx0_0iycDy2q00

Every day people come in and out of the McDonald’s on West Avenue in Jackson, but one woman says her trip to the restaurant ended with her being beaten by employees and left her with injuries that still linger months later.

“I can’t stand it. I want it shut down. I want to see a change, a new owner, new people, something different,” Nikeesha Pointer said.

Her frustrations stem from an incident in July where Pointer witnessed an older man getting into an argument with the cashier apparently because he didn’t know how to use the kiosks.

“He was trying to explain that to the employees there at the time,” she said. “He was being disrespected. He was being threatened and harassed. I recorded it, walked to the counter and showed it to the manager. They thought it was funny because of how it was and what was going on.”

According to a report from the Jackson Police Department, Pointer said an employee told her, “if I was cross gender I would beat your *expletive.* But, since I’m not, I’ll have my sister do it.”

Pointer asked who the manager was and told it was his “momma.”

Then, Pointer told police she left the store and another employee came out and attacked her.

“I was being beaten. I was hit. Struck. Kicked. I was just really viciously beat during this attack,” Pointer said.

She sustained a torn ligament in her hand, other minor injuries and damage to her car.

“I don’t have a lot of strength or grip left in my hand,” she said. “I have to do therapy now twice a week. Doctors’ appointments every other week. So, it’s made it quite hard.”

We asked ownership for an interview.

In a written statement to Fox 47 News, Franchisee Steven Hogwood said, “The behavior described is not reflective of the values of my organization or the high standards we hold our employees to. Upon learning of this incident in July, we took immediate action to terminate the employees involved.”

But, she’s still feeling frustrated and says it took too long for them to take action.

“I’m a paying customer inside of your establishment,” Pointer said. “I’m supposed to be able to go into your restaurant and feel safe and secure. I’m supposed to go in and spend my money with you and be able to walk back out of your store the same way I walked in.”

Warrants have been issued for the staff involved. One for assault and two for aiding and abetting.

Comments / 12

john
3d ago

Can’t even handle a job at McDonalds. I bet they spit in peoples food. Same losers that will do this, will probably go that far too. She the establishment for injuries.

Reply
5
The Man With No Name
3d ago

I would bet that the employees that did the attacking looked just like the wonderful people that we see on the TV commercials all day long.

Reply
3
Johnny Seales
4d ago

close the damn doors that damn thing got rats anyhow and roaches

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new man has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. Christian Scott Gorzen, 20, was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 3, on one felony count of assault with intent to murder after being accused of shooting a man who is in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Comments / 0

