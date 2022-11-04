Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Pretty special,’ Texans’ Lovie Smith salutes Dusty Baker, Astros on championship
HOUSTON – In a nod of respect toward his friend, Dusty Baker, and the world champion Astros, Texans coach Lovie Smith saluted the veteran manager on earning his first World Series title. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and celebrated Monday with a raucous parade. “It is great,” Smith...
Click2Houston.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Houston, SMU make history in wild offensive contest
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Houston and SMU light up scoreboard in historic fashion. When Houston and SMU meet twice in...
Click2Houston.com
‘Today was a great day to be a Houstonian’: Mayor Turner thanks Houston for successful Astros World Series Championship parade
HOUSTON – More than one million people lined the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the 2022 World Series Champions during a 1.7-mile parade that included marching bands, players, and confetti-lined streets. According to the Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE), Monday’s crowd exceeded the 2017 World Series Parade,...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Celebrity sightings on the Astros World Series parade route
HOUSTON – These are some of the well-known faces we spotted during The Parade of Champions in Houston on Monday. ICYMI: Watch an encore presentation of our “Parade of Champions” coverage Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lt. Gov....
Click2Houston.com
Wear like a champ: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag made by locals
HOUSTON – As the Astros win their second World Series in history, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match. Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, made by local businesses and t-shirt makers...
Click2Houston.com
Houston takeover: Type in Houston Astros on Google and see what happens
HOUSTON – The streets were filled with confetti and celebration from fans after the Houston Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. Even Google is celebrating the World Series champions. Just type in “Astros” or “Houston Astros” in Google search engine and...
Click2Houston.com
Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says
HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: The Houston Astros 2022 World Series championship parade in downtown Houston
HOUSTON – City of Houston officials announced details of the Houston Astros victory parade happening Monday at noon. According to the Houston Police Department, at least one million people are expected to be in attendance. The parade will span between 1.7 to 3 miles, double the length compared to last year, HPD Police Chief Troy Finner said.
Click2Houston.com
Trae tha Truth says Astros’ World Series win is good for the city: ‘Now we made a statement’
HOUSTON – Rapper and Houstonian Trae tha Truth spoke to KPRC 2 following the Astros’ World Series win, telling KPRC 2 that the win is good for the city and “made a statement.” Watch his remarks in the video above.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Welcome to the world little sluggers! Newborns make grand entrance for Astros World Series win
HOUSTON – These newborns made it just in time to witness the historic Astros World Series win on Saturday. Staff and caregivers at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital wanted to show off the little ones’ Astros’ spirit while their parents were still celebrating their arrival. Check out these adorable photos of the future sluggers.
Click2Houston.com
Were you there? Share your photos here of the Astros World Series Parade in Houston; We could feature you on-air and online
HOUSTON – One million people are expected to be in attendance at the Houston Astros World Series Parade on Monday. Are you going to be there? Drop a photo of your look so we can feature you on Click2Pins.com.
Click2Houston.com
Teen critically injured after shot near basketball court at southeast Houston community center, HPD says
HOUSTON – Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy near a basketball court in the southeast side of town Monday, according to Houston police. HPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot next to the court at the Crestmont Community Center...
Click2Houston.com
Paramore returns to Houston’s Toyota Center next year in long-awaited US tour
HOUSTON – Popular rock band Paramore, known for their hits such as “Misery Business” and “Crushcrushcrush” announced Friday that they will be going on tour next year, and fans are stoked. In a news release, the Grammy-winning band will make a stop at Houston’s Toyota...
Click2Houston.com
How one little girl learned it’s better to give than to receive
A new book hopes to inspire young boys and girls to be generous with others. “Sneaky Sophie & The Token Fairy” is a magical story that teaches children we generally want more than we need, and that giving often brings more satisfaction than receiving. Houston native Angela Oram brings...
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
Click2Houston.com
Annual event highlights Coast Guard heroism and mission excellence
HOUSTON – The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, celebrated selected honorees who have exemplified heroism and mission excellence. The “Texas Salutes the Coast Guard” event was held Friday, November 4 at Marriott Marquis Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway
HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Search underway for 13-year-old with ‘medical history’ last seen in Richmond Sunday, FBCSO says
RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy with a “medical history” that was reportedly last seen in Richmond Sunday. Authorities said Shaquan Burns was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured,...
