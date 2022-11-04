ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Houston, SMU make history in wild offensive contest

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Houston and SMU light up scoreboard in historic fashion. When Houston and SMU meet twice in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Today was a great day to be a Houstonian’: Mayor Turner thanks Houston for successful Astros World Series Championship parade

HOUSTON – More than one million people lined the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the 2022 World Series Champions during a 1.7-mile parade that included marching bands, players, and confetti-lined streets. According to the Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE), Monday’s crowd exceeded the 2017 World Series Parade,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Celebrity sightings on the Astros World Series parade route

HOUSTON – These are some of the well-known faces we spotted during The Parade of Champions in Houston on Monday. ICYMI: Watch an encore presentation of our “Parade of Champions” coverage Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lt. Gov....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston takeover: Type in Houston Astros on Google and see what happens

HOUSTON – The streets were filled with confetti and celebration from fans after the Houston Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. Even Google is celebrating the World Series champions. Just type in “Astros” or “Houston Astros” in Google search engine and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says

HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

How one little girl learned it’s better to give than to receive

A new book hopes to inspire young boys and girls to be generous with others. “Sneaky Sophie & The Token Fairy” is a magical story that teaches children we generally want more than we need, and that giving often brings more satisfaction than receiving. Houston native Angela Oram brings...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Annual event highlights Coast Guard heroism and mission excellence

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, celebrated selected honorees who have exemplified heroism and mission excellence. The “Texas Salutes the Coast Guard” event was held Friday, November 4 at Marriott Marquis Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
HOUSTON, TX

