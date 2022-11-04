ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
IL Restaurant Dares You To Take 6.5 LB Samurai Burger Challenge

If you're a big eater, then you might be up for the 6.5-pound Samurai Burger Challenge at this restaurant in Illinois. I have discovered a unique burger joint in Elgin. It's called Gabutto Burger, burgers with Japanese twists. According to gabuttoburger.com,. Gabutto Burger is a locally owned Japanese-styled fast food...
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
Poop Head Illinois Couple Had Crack, LSD, Weed, Ecstasy, Guns, and Two Kids in Car

An Illinois couple was busted with over $13,000 worth of crack, LSD, 'shrooms, Ecstasy, guns in car...and two kids. WTH. WCFCourier. Mariah Marie Ruiz and Rogelio Perez Jr from Illinois were cruising through Iowa, and speeding at three in the morning. That is when officers pulled the couple over. There was sticky icky icky scent on weed in the car, so the cops searched the vehicle.
Illinois Is Home To One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World

If you're looking for a cool place to live, then you might want to check out this award-winning neighborhood in Illinois. When it comes to finding a place to live, I think a category that some people make their decision on is the coolest. Who wouldn't want to live in a cool neighborhood? There are plenty in Illinois, especially in Chicago. The Land of Lincoln is no stranger to award-winning areas. In fact last year, Andersonville was named the coolest in the United States and second in the world. Check it out, HERE.
Wisconsin Residents Being Duped Out Of Cash By Fake Cop

Linkinbio You might understand the fear or concern that might occur if someone called you with these threats. What is strange if is you know you've committed no crimes of any sort why would you just give away your hard-earned money over the phone without question?. Be Aware Of Government...
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History

Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School

An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
Shopping Habit Study Says Illinois Is “Amazon-Obsessed”

I would have written this piece a lot sooner, but I was scrolling through all the incredible daily deals Amazon.com has got going this morning and I lost all track of time. Which, according to a new study on shopping habits by state, makes me an average Illinois resident. Illinois...
IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station

If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
Illinois Costco Shoppers! Can You Please Start Doing These 6 Things

This whole thing began with a sentence that went something like (edited) "Don't even get me started on these aggravating people shopping at Costco." This is a story that you might be able to relate to if you're a regular Costco shopper. I've only been a regular Costco shopper since the summer of 2019 when they opened the Loves Park location.
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

