Read full article on original website
Related
Purple Row
Randal Grichuk, ground balls, and tall socks
Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.
Purple Row
Five low-cost SP options for the Rockies this off-season (plus AFL Pebble Report)
Now that Dusty Baker finally has his long-deserved managerial championship, the 2022 MLB season is officially concluded and it’s time to shift focus to the off-season. The Colorado Rockies have a long list of needs to address this off-season, but there is plenty of time to cover the myriad of issues with the current roster. Today, let’s start by focusing on starting pitching.
Purple Row
Rockies trade Sam Hilliard to Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher
The Colorado Rockies have made the first trade of the offseason, announcing that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Sam Hilliard. The move brings about the end of an up-and-down career in Colorado for Hilliard. Originally a 15th-round pick in 2015,...
Purple Row
Rockies name new hitting and third base coaches for 2023 season
The Colorado Rockies announced this afternoon that they have finalized their 2023 coaching staff, including two new hires to replace the vacancies left by former hitting coach Dave Magadan and former third base coach Stu Cole. Bud Black will return as the manager for the Rockies, alongside his bench coach...
Comments / 0