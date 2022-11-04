ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone

By Mitch Klein
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToNfm_0iycDmhM00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Jefferson vs. Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Breaking down the high school football semifinals

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

  • #1 Jefferson vs. #4 Lincoln
  • #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg
  • #1 Pierre vs. #4 Yankton
  • #2 Tea Area vs. #3 Aberdeen Central
  • #1 Dell Rapids vs #4 Sioux Falls Christian
  • #2 West Central vs. #3 Beresford
  • #1 Winner vs. #5 McCook Central/Montrose
  • #3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #7 Hot Springs
  • #1 Wall vs. #4 Hamlin
  • #2 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #6 Parkston
  • Todd County vs Red Cloud
  • Iowa Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon
  • West Sioux vs. Western Christian

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
lhsstatesman.com

Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?

Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – November 4

Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made its return for the final time in the 2022 fall sports season. This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featured 11 games from across South Dakota and two from Iowa. Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone: #1 Jefferson vs. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Night Scoreboard – November 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the area can be viewed below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No.1 SDSU 31 Northern Iowa 28 South Dakota 20 Missouri State 13 Augustana 24 Minnesota Duluth 34 Sioux Falls 24 Wayne State 31 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota 3 St. Thomas 0 South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0 Augustana […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Badgers spoil Peterson’s debut

Tyler Wahl scored 19 points to lead four Wisconsin players who scored in double figures as the Badgers spoiled the debut of South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson with an 85-59, season-opening win Monday inside the Kohl Center.
MADISON, WI
KELOLAND

SDSU Men fall in overtime to Akron

The season opener between South Dakota State and Akron turned out to be the tough matchup expected out of reigning conference champions as the two sides competed into overtime, but the Zips outlasted the Jackrabbits Monday 81-80 at James A. Rhoades Arena.
AKRON, OH
KELOLAND

SportsZone Saturday – November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week as we dive into the college basketball season, which tips off soon. We hear from both SDSU and USD about their men’s and women’s basketball teams. Then we tell you more information about standout linebacker, T.J. Liggett who is on pace to lead Augustana in […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD volleyball sweeps St. Thomas, moves to 24-2

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota (24-2, 13-1 Summit) received a match-high 18 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 25-21, 25-20, 25-8. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to 11 games and remain at the top of the league standings. Who Stood OutSouth Dakota […]
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Dustman pure in final seconds, Jacks escape 31-28

CEDAR FALLS, IA (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. The Jackrabbits, who tied a school record […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

DWU Women storm to 91-31 win over Presentation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (DWU) – The Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball team came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the court. Tigers 91-31 victory is their largest margin since beating Dakota State on November 5th, in 2017 by a score of 106-45. Matti Reiner led all scorers in the contest with 15. Aspen […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD shows fight, picks up 20-13 win over Mizz St.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Coyote defense held Missouri State to a season-low for points in a 20-13 South Dakota win Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The result came one week after Missouri State scored a season-high 64 points in a win against […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana suffers pivotal loss, 34-24 vs Minnesota Duluth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana football team fell 34-24 to Minnesota Duluth in the home finale on Saturday. The Vikings fell behind 21-6 but could not recover to complete the comeback. Thomas Scholten tossed for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all in the second half, to help push the comeback attempt. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of October featured rivalries, playoff football, playoff soccer and much more. Here’s a look back at the top five plays from October: HM: Koepsell soars for six – Howard Football The first honorable mention goes to Howard’s Luke Koepsell as he leaps up and makes the touchdown catch […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy