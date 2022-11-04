Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Jefferson vs. Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.Breaking down the high school football semifinals
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- #1 Jefferson vs. #4 Lincoln
- #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg
- #1 Pierre vs. #4 Yankton
- #2 Tea Area vs. #3 Aberdeen Central
- #1 Dell Rapids vs #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- #2 West Central vs. #3 Beresford
- #1 Winner vs. #5 McCook Central/Montrose
- #3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #7 Hot Springs
- #1 Wall vs. #4 Hamlin
- #2 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #6 Parkston
- Todd County vs Red Cloud
- Iowa Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon
- West Sioux vs. Western Christian
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.
