Penn State Brandywine Hosts Saturday Student Open House

 4 days ago

Image via Penn State Brandywine

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend an admissions open house at Penn State Brandywine’s Media campus on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 AM. to 1 PM.

Attendees will learn about the University’s admissions process and the campus’ many academic, athletic, and student involvement opportunities. Campus tours will include academic buildings, the student union and dining hall, the residence hall, and athletic facilities.

Reservations are required for the student open house and can be completed online.

For additional information, call 610-892-1225, or email bwadmissions@psu.edu.

With more than 1,200 students, Penn State Brandywine is a residential campus offering 14 baccalaureate degree programs that can be completed on campus, as well as the first two years of most of Penn State’s 275+ academic programs that can be completed at another Penn State campus.

Brandywine’s newest degree programs include computer science, cybersecurity analytics and operations, information technology, and project and supply chain management.

Find out more about Penn State Brandywine.

