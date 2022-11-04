ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘Horrific:’ Man killed three women, 4-year-old in east Orange County, deputies say

By David Harris, Cristóbal Reyes, Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
An Orange County Sheriff deputy vehicle is parked at the corner of Myers Drive and Lake Downey Drive. Four people were found dead inside an east Orange County home early Friday. The agency said it received a 911 call at about 4 a.m. from the Union Park area about a woman who had been shot and went to a neighbor’s house for help. The woman was taken to a hospital. Deputies went to the home on Myers Drive where the woman was wounded, discovering the bodies of four people — who also had been shot. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A man shot three women and a 4-year-old girl to death before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning at an east Orange County home, according to Sheriff John Mina.

Mina said dispatchers received a 911 call at 4 a.m. from the Union Park area about a woman who had been shot and went to a neighbor’s house for help.

Deputies arrived at the home on Myers Drive to find a 49-year-old woman, her daughters, ages 28 and 29, and her 4-year-old granddaughter dead at the home. The shooter, 23-year-old Shavell Jordan Jones, was found in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Mina said. He was taken to the hospital where he is in surgery.

Mina said Jones was dating the 29-year-old woman when they got into an argument and he began to remove his belongings.

“At some point, he re-entered the home and began shooting,” Mina said.

The woman who survived, whose child was killed in the shooting, was taken to a hospital. Her two other children, the slain child’s 4-year-old twin and a 6-year-old, were found in the home.

“They hid under their blankets during the shooting and they were found unharmed,” Mina said.

Mina called it a “horrific” incident.

“It’s never easy to make sense of these tragedies,” he said. “I’m a father and I cannot imagine or fathom such an incident involving my loved ones.”

Jones had no prior criminal history other than a failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge, and no prior incidents have been reported involving Jones or the victims. If Jones survives, he will face murder charges, Mina said.

The names of the victims will not be released, an agency spokesperson said.

