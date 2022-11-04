ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Villanova’s School of Business, College of Nursing to Jointly Offer New Certificate Program for Healthcare Leaders

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WN3t_0iycCpzg00
Image via Villanova University.

Two of the schools that comprise the core of Villanova University’s vibrant academic community have joined forces to launch an online executive education program to provide healthcare leaders with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to manage the increasing complexities of the healthcare landscape.

The Villanova School of Business (VSB) and the M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing (FCN) will jointly offer a new Certificate in Healthcare Design & Innovation beginning spring 2023.

Drawing on the expertise of faculty from FCN and VSB, the non-credit certificate program will provide leadership and technical skills specific to the healthcare industry. The program will consist of four courses:

  • the economic forces and policy shaping healthcare
  • reimagining the healthcare supply chain
  • digital health and analytics
  • systems and design thinking for healthcare innovation

The interprofessional approach to the program will give learners the tools to examine complex healthcare issues from various perspectives.

“In today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment, healthcare leaders must prepare to take on the dynamic challenges facing organizations and the industry,” said VSB’s Dr. Jeffrey Kudisch, Associate Dean of Corporate Relations and Executive Education. “The Certificate in Healthcare Design & Innovation will enable healthcare leaders to make transformative impacts in the workplace and beyond.”

The online program is designed for professionals looking to broaden their knowledge of the business process within the healthcare industry, accelerate their careers, and sharpen their skills. Each course is four weeks and includes one live session each week for participants to engage with faculty and peers.

“This powerful experiential learning opportunity will help leaders achieve their maximum potential to provide innovative solutions leading to tangible business results,” said Dr. Evie Lengetti, Assistant Dean of FCN’s Health Care Professional Development Program. “Participants will explore practical yet creative strategies that can be implemented immediately in their professional setting.”

The program will give learners the tools to examine complex healthcare issues from various perspectives and the diverse careers, backgrounds, and professions of the learners will allow them to see the interconnectedness of organizations within the larger ecosystem.

VSB delivers world-class graduate programs and executive offerings and has been at the forefront of business education since it was founded in 1922. FCN is a nationally recognized, premier nursing program, committed to Augustinian Catholic values and the tireless pursuit of academic and clinical excellence in nursing and nursing education.

Learn more about the new Certificate in Healthcare Design & Innovation at Villanova University.

