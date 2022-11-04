Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
NBC New York
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
NBC New York
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Hold Steady Ahead of U.S Midterm Elections
U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as market attention turned to the congressional midterm elections and traders anticipated inflation data due to be released later in the week. At around 8:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down about one basis point at 4.199%. Meanwhile,...
NBC New York
Some Economists Say Companies Are Using ‘Cover of Inflation' to Excessively Hike Prices
When the economy rocketed out of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods. Then a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks further drove up prices, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupting gas and food supplies that sent those costs sky high.
NBC New York
Consumer Confidence in the Housing Market Hits a New Low, According to Fannie Mae
In October, just 16% of consumers said they thought now is a good time to buy a home, according to a monthly survey by Fannie Mae. A higher share of consumers, 37%, said they expect home prices to drop in the next 12 months, according to a Fannie Mae survey.
NBC New York
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
NBC New York
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC New York
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
NBC New York
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC New York
Despite Stock Market Losses, Investors May Get Year-End Mutual Fund Payouts. That Can Trigger a Surprise Tax Bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
NBC New York
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC New York
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Comments / 0