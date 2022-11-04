ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida

Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
PALM BEACH, FL
Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Tuesday's upcoming midterm elections and encouraged "independent-minded" people to vote for a Republican Congress. A Republican-controlled Congress with a Democratic president would make it less likely for major changes impacting tech platforms to become law. New Twitter owner Elon Musk weighed in on...
NBC New York

Here Are the States Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day

Marijuana legalization proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They could join 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is already legal. Voters in a handful of states – including four that traditionally favor Republicans – are set to decide...
MARYLAND STATE

