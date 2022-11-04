Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake’s Apparent Shots at Her on ‘Circo Loco’
Megan Thee Stallion has reacted to Drake’s apparent shots at her on the song ‘Circo Loco’. On the track, which is one of the standouts on his latest album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, Drizzy raps certain lines which sound like they are aimed at Megan. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” the Toronto superstar raps.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
Drake, 21 Savage ‘Middle of the Ocean’ Lyrics
Drake and 21 Savage's new project Her Loss is arguably the most controversial and talked about album of 2022. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage dropped their delayed album, Her Loss, which boasts 16 songs and a couple of surprise appearances from Travis Scott on "Rich Flex" and Birdman on "Middle of the Ocean." On the latter song, the Cash Money CEO appears on the outro delivering materialistic lines like, "We up and we livin' like that, boy/Fresh fly fish like, you understand me, like, real G shit/You hear me? A neighborhood superstar."
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
Hurricane G, Influential Nuyorican Rapper, Dies at 52
Hurricane G has died, the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times report. The lifelong Brooklynite born Gloria Rodríguez had been living with stage 4 lung cancer, which her daughter revealed to the public earlier this year. Hurricane G was 52 years old. Hurricane G first caught the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s First-Week Sales Projections Are In
“Her Loss” will be competing with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” for the top spot on the Billboard chat. Around the same time that they were celebrating their birthdays last month, Drake and 21 Savage delivered the exciting news of a joint album, expected to drop on October 28th. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, pushing the release date to this Friday (November 4).
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage
Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...
Kodak Black Appears to Call Cap on 21 Savage Claiming He Could Beat Anyone From the 2016 Freshman Class in a Verzuz
Kodak Black has responded to 21 Savage's claim that he could beat any member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz hits battle and appeared to call cap on the Atlanta rapper's projected W. 21 Savage created a buzz after recently declaring he'd reign supreme over any of...
Here’s the 2016 XXL Freshman Class Ranked by Billboard Hot 100 Hits
Hate it or love it, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class has long-been considered one of the most popular classes in the franchises history. While hip-hop has always been about community, there's an undercurrent of competition between rappers fighting to be seen as the best. That core tenet of the genre isn't that far removed from the idea behind XXL's yearly Freshman list, where the most talented and relevant acts of the time come together to be featured on the cover of the magazine. The 2016 cover is one that has gone down in history as the most beloved one due to the long-term success of many of the artists on it.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Reflects On Takeoff’s Death
21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during an appearance on “Off The Record.”. 21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, while appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. In a preview clip from the upcoming episode, 21 explains that he never saw Takeoff upset.
HOT 97
Michael B. Jordan Seemingly Throws Shade At Lori Harvey During Skit W/ Drake And 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage’s promo continues. Following a fake episode of ‘NPR: Tiny Desk,’ and a fake Vogue cover- the two also used a fake ‘SNL’ rollout. Drake and 21 Savage tapped Michael B Jordan to introduce them on during their mock episode of ‘SNL.’ While introducing the two, Michael called their album Her Loss “the most relatable album ever.”
Styles P Shares the Secret to The Lox’s Longevity
As he maintains his respect in the industry he calls home, Styles P continues to check off boxes on his career and personal to-do list. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a love for rhyming spanning over...
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
