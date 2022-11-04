Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WKRC
DeJulius, Nolley lead Bearcats to season-opening blowout
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team rolled to a 98-55 win over Chaminade in its season opener on Monday. The Bearcats shot a blistering 57.8 percent from the field – the highest mark under Wes Miller. UC made 18 of its first 23 shots, including its first six three-point attempts.
WKRC
Bengals U.K. fan club travels across the pond to see a game in person
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you traveled halfway across the globe to see a Bengals game that victory Sunday against the Panthers would make for a good trip. This week, a group of die-hard Bengals fans from across the pond is here in Cincinnati. The head of the Bengals U.K. fan club Paul Hirons talks about the big trip, taking in a Bearcats game and how he became a fan of the team.
WKRC
Previewing Sean Miller's return season & the return of football to Xavier?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With Sean Miller's debut (part two) on the horizon for Xavier, the expectations are high for the reigning NIT champion Musketeers. Rick Broering of MusketeerReport.com and Adam Baum of the Cincinnati Enquirer joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel to preview the season to come and if the athletic department is seriously considering adding football.
WKRC
Norse drop opener to Kent State 79-57
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS ( WKRC) - NKU is picked to win the Horizon, but they chose a tough opener with MAC favorite Kent State. The Norse succumbed to a barrage of 3's by the visiting Golden Flashes, who were led by Sincere Carry's 20 points in the 79-57 win. Carry had...
Coach Willard starts Maryland tenure in opener vs Niagara
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard could have taken the job at Maryland, looked at a program that hasn’t been a real factor in the NCAA Tournament in a while, and started a major overhaul. Instead, the Terrapins’ new coach wants the transition to be a bit smoother. “I wanted to respect the guys that stayed,” Willard said. “I wanted to make sure that they graduate, they left, having the opportunity to make sure they could prove what they’re all about.” Willard will make his debut as Maryland’s coach Monday night when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
WKRC
Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
WKRC
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $9 specials all week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for another year. You can enjoy $9 specialty pizzas at dozens of restaurants all over the Tri-State. The special promotion starts Monday and continues through next Sunday. You can find a full list of restaurants here.
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week
Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week. Katie Ledecky is back in the pool doing what she does best. For the second time in a week, Ledecky set a world record. On Saturday, the seven-time gold medal winner won the 800-meter freestyle in a FINA Swimming World Cup event in Indianapolis. [Montgomery Community Media]
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
WLWT 5
Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Cincinnati to Phoenix
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Frontier Airlines launched a nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The airline is offering fares as low as $69 for its introductory fare offer. The service begins Saturday, Nov. 5 four times per week. Frequency and...
WKRC
Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
