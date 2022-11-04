End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road .

Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday , next week’s commutes present multiple dangers.

KTLA’s Ginger Chan reports on traffic tips for the coming days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.