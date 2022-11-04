Read full article on original website
10 Things Every Enthusiast Should Know About The Ford Maverick Grabber
The Ford Falcon was one of the leading sub-compact cars that Ford had to offer in the '60s, but despite everything the engineers completed, it could not pass the new emissions laws put into place by the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Fortunately, most of the compact cars coming off the production lines were still able to ride on the same platform, which allowed them to move forward with assembling the Ford Maverick Grabber. The Mustang was still the top dog in the Ford lineup, so it would be easy to forget about some of the things that made this car so great.
Every Chevrolet SUV and Pickup Truck On Sale In 2022
2022 is almost over, but there's still time to get a gas-powered or diesel-powered Chevy. Chevrolet has been around for 111 years now, thanks to U.S. government subsidies. Chevy has a vehicle in pretty much every segment from subcompact to full-size SUVs or pickup trucks. It has a couple of EVs right now, but nothing compared to what is coming in the near future. When it comes to affordable vehicles, the sub $20,000 cars are all but dead in the U.S. The Chevy Spark is the last of the breed at $13,600. For SUVs and crossovers, though, Trax is at the bottom of the chain, starting at $21,495. If you are on a budget and looking for a truck or SUV, Chevy is one of your many options. Here's a list of all the crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks in its lineup in 2022.
Tesla Cybertruck To Be Delayed Until Late 2023, Report States
Since Tesla began taking pre-orders for its Cybertruck, the full-size EV truck race has continued unabated. The Ford F-150 Lightning had a very successful launch in the North American market in June 2022. The all-electric counterparts to the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra have just been unveiled and will launch in spring 2023 and spring 2024, respectively. And Ram has also announced its electric 1500 Revolution will debut in 2023. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck continued to be mired on the sidelines, and according to a recent report, it will stay there for another year.
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
The Honda Prologue Won’t Drive Any Differently From The Chevrolet Blazer EV
Honda and General Motors announced in 2020 that the two companies are collaborating on their future electric vehicle (EV) development plans. One of the first cars from this partnership is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will serve as one of the brand's most affordable compact crossover EVs. On the other end of the partnership is the recently-unveiled Honda Prologue. Thus, you might expect this Honda crossover EV to, well, drive like a Honda. But alas, that won't be the case.
2022 BMW Z4: Performance, Price, And Photos
Let's face it, the once aspirational two-door Roadster represents a dying breed of cars, with few models to choose from today. But you should be happy that despite the current market that favors crossovers and SUVs (with some models wanting to replace your sportscar altogether), there are still a few automakers out there who are braving it out by offering up a proper two-seater sportscar. BMW happens to be amongst the select few who do, with their Z4, and for those who do end up buying one, the rewards are nothing short of a phenomenal drive, right up there with among the best cars created by BMW.
Dodge Will Not Give Tuners Access To Its EV Models
There seems to be a trend in the automotive industry right now to give tuners limited access to their own models and only allow certain modifications. For example, Ford has announced that it will only allow authorized tuners access to its next-gen pony car, the 2024 Mustang. And now Dodge is following suit. With the launch of the new all-electric 2024 Charger, third-party vendors will no longer be able to offer performance upgrades for the manufacturer's models.
Here's Why The Kia EV6 Is The Best EV You Can Buy Today
As one of the best-rounded electric vehicles out there, the 2022 Kia EV6 positioned itself in a rather precarious spot where it tackles the electric heavyweights head-on. It does that by offering one of the best EV packages we have ever seen. Based on top of the fantastic EV-dedicated architecture called the E-GMP, the EV6 jumps ahead of the competition with high-end tech features, fantastic drivetrain options, and a link with two other equally fantastic EVs - the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Genesis GV60. Let me give you 10 reasons why the Kia EV6 is the best EV you can buy today!
10 Best Bikes Worth Buying Used
You want to buy a bike, but you don’t have tons of cash lying around to go out and buy a brand-new bike. So, what do you do? You could finance a new bike. However, now you have to qualify for a loan and take on another monthly payment. Buying used is a great option for someone on a budget. There are plenty of people who own bikes for a short period of time and then trade them for something else. Because of this, there are plenty of used bikes for sale that are a great deal. These 10 bikes are worth a second look when searching for a used bike to buy.
SVE Just Made The Cadillac Escalade-V Seem Underpowered
The introduction of high-performance SUVs was kicked into gear when Porsche introduced the Cayenne in the early 2000s, and while the recipe seemed somewhat senseless at the time, fast-forward a few decades later and a bevy of automakers have followed suit. Cadillac recently joined the fray its 682-horsepower Escalade-V, but American tuning brand Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) thinks that the Escalade deserves even more stout performance.
2023 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron 50 Quattro: A New SUV That Hits The EV Sweet Spot
In 2019, Audi introduced the brand's first fully electric vehicle – the e-tron SUV – and within the next 3 years, it expects at least one-third of its portfolio in the U.S. to be electric. The new Audi Q4 begins the next phase of Audi’s EV master plan by being positioned as a more affordable, volume model introducing a younger shopper to the e-tron lineup.
10 Most Unreliable Motorcycles
You head to the local bike shop or look online and find a bike that you like, go for a test ride, and fall in love. Without hesitation, you plunk your money down and take your new baby home. Things start so promisingly. Then reality starts creeping in, and you realize you have an unreliable bike. You spend a fortune on repairs. The bike spends more time in the shop than on the road. It turns your dreams of being a rider into a nightmare. These 10 bikes have a reputation for being some of the most unreliable and undependable motorcycles on the road today.
Check Out The Smallest Harley-Davidson That Took On The Honda Monkey
The 1960s and 1970s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the company - then owned by American Machine and Foundry (AMF) - struggled to take on the Japanese bikemakers because of its outdated lineup. Around the same time, Honda introduced the Monkey, which became an instant hit and, as you’d expect, Harley-Davidson wanted a piece of this pie. So, the American motorcycle giant wasted no time and introduced the MC-65, one of its smallest motorcycles (barring the initial 50cc models of yore) to take on the Monkey. And a pristine example of the Monkey fighter will soon hit the auction block.
10 Facts About The Rare But Amazing Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS
Throughout the history of the Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet created variations and special models with better performance or unique looks. The two most common upgrades available were the Z28 and the SS models, but starting in 1996, two of the best were combined to produce the Chevy Camaro Z28 SS. It was a truly fine machine that was a step above the rest, but for some reason, it did not take the market by storm as expected. Let's review some amazing facts about this unique and relatively rare car.
A Humvee That Loves Waves: The Watercar H1 Panther
In a world where marketers are slapping flamboyant monikers on mass-produced models, it’s hard to see a vehicle that justifies its bonkers and often misleading name. However, a California-based company called WaterCar decided to change that by introducing a true all-terrain vehicle. The WaterCar H1 Panther is exactly what it sounds like. Based on a rugged military transporter with water capabilities, it is as badass as the donor car, but able to go where the road ends and water begins.
The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Is The Ultimate Factory Van Life Vehicle
Overlanding has become a massive phenomenon in the last several years. People have taken their wrenches to trucks and vans to turn them into a place they can spend a weekend with room for a bed, kitchenette, possibly a toilet, and other home-like amenities, and the trusty Ford Transit has been one of the most popular choices for those seeking the overlandering lifestyle. Subsequently, Ford has taken notice and is looking to cash in with the debut of its Transit Trail by Ford Pro.
Hondas With Manual Transmissions Are Not Long For This World
There are several aspects enthusiasts do not like about electric cars. They may miss the noise and feel of the power under the accelerator when they drive, or dislike the heftiness of EV batteries. But there is one aspect that all enthusiasts dread - EVs will cause the death of the manual transmission. Even though most modern automatics are able to outperform the manual gearbox, enthusiasts are stalwarts of the classic tech that makes them feel connected to the cars they drive.
Make-A-Wish Modified This 2004 Chevy Silverado For All The Right Reasons
Make a Wish is all about helping others, and sometimes that extends to the automotive community. One of the organization's latest projects was achieved through a collaboration with AmericanTrucks. This epic joining of forces involved a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado owned by a young teen from Texas, Derrin. AmericanTrucks' parent company, Turn5, worked with various brands from the automotive world in order to breathe new life into the tired Chevy.
If You Need A Versatile And A Reliable Three-Row SUV, Go For The Toyota Sequoia
By now, we all know that SUVs dominate the automotive market when it comes to sales. People love the feeling of safety and authority provided by a larger vehicle with an increase in ride height. Since these vehicles are bought by families, they want something that is spacious, comfortable, and reliable. However, there are plenty of SUVs out there that aren't reliable at all, and will turn into a huge headache and money-pit. For example, products by Range Rover, Land Rover, BMW, and others have major issues with reliability that lead to frustrations and huge bills. The Toyota Sequoia, however, is an exception and one of the most versatile SUVs that money can buy today, and here's why.
2022 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Review: The Ultimate Sports Sedan With Grand Touring Abilities
The third-generation Lexus IS is well into its production life cycle and in that time, over 51,000 units have been sold to Americans, an impressive number indeed, especially in a market that's favoring crossovers and SUVs. Over the years, the IS received several facelifts with the most recent one taking place in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
