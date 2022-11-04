In the wake of COVID-19, show cancellations due to illness, and lagging ticket sales, the theater world could use some good news. That’s just one of the reasons that a group of theater professionals is looking forward to a new festival, World Premiere Wisconsin, which will take place across the state March 30-June 1, 2023. Featuring productions, readings and workshops of never-before-seen new plays, WPW is a celebration of contemporary playwriting and a showcase for Wisconsin’s thriving and diverse theater scene.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO