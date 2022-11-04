ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Shout-outs: Arlo, Anjolina, Timmy, Will, Beckem, Malichi, Tyler (Nov 4)

By Chris Bovia
 4 days ago
November 4th Birthday Shout-outs: Arlo (12), Anjolina (12), Timmy (7), Will (13), Beckem (11), Malichi (5), and Tyler (8).

Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.

NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late. Please submit birthdays 24 hours in advance.
Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!

