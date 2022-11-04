Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surged to a 6-1 record this […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Ohio vs. Miami (OH) prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The Ohio Bobcats will make the trek to in-state rival Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in a Tuesday night MACtion at Yager Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Ohio-Miami (Ohio) prediction and pick. Ohio has reached bowl eligibility...
Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing
The Boston Bruins made one of the most controversial moves in recent NHL history on Friday. The team signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who spent years racially and physically abusing a black disabled classmate while in school. On Sunday, the Bruins aborted the plan. The Bruins announced Miller was no longer part of the organization, effective […] The post Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cameron Rising’s comments on Utah Senior Night will ramp up NFL Draft speculation
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising may have indicated that he plans to make the jump to the NFL this offseason. On Monday, Rising stated he plans to take part in Utah’s senior night activities on Saturday. Via The Salt Lake Tribune’s Josh Newman: “During media availability, Cam Rising, a fifth-year junior with a year of […] The post Cameron Rising’s comments on Utah Senior Night will ramp up NFL Draft speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB announces first ever Draft Lottery that will catch Nationals, Pirates attention
Major League Baseball is taking a page out of the NBA’s book and implementing a Draft Lottery, per Jim Bowden. The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery will be held in San Diego during the Winter Meetings on December 6th. Teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, and Oakland Athletics...
