Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
Alabama football, Nick Saban hit with harsh reality they haven’t felt in over a decade
Throughout Nick Saban’s career in Alabama, the Crimson Tide has consistently been one of the best teams in college football. However, things have seemingly changed in the 2022 season. While ‘Bama has still been a damn good squad this season, more and more teams have found chinks in their supposedly invincible armor.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sounds off on unsung hero in Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.
3 reasons Kansas State football has an Adrian Martinez-Will Howard QB controversy
It’s rare that a highly-ranked college football team has a quarterback controversy in November, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Kansas State. The Wildcats have had a very strong season so far, sitting at 6-2 and ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. However, Kansas State football now has an interesting dilemma on its hands.
College Football Odds: Ohio vs. Miami (OH) prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The Ohio Bobcats will make the trek to in-state rival Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in a Tuesday night MACtion at Yager Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Ohio-Miami (Ohio) prediction and pick. Ohio has reached bowl eligibility...
College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan vs. Akron prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will travel to take on the Akron Zips in a Tuesday night college football matchup at Summa Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Eastern Michigan-Akron prediction and pick, laid out below. Eastern Michigan has gone 5-4 this season, […] The post College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan vs. Akron prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan football’s Blake Corum to NFL Pro Bowler
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh recently dropped notable praise on running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines are in the midst of a tremendous 2022 campaign and Corum has played a pivotal role in their success. Harbaugh did not hold back when discussing the young running back, per mlive.com. “He’s...
Ravens soar by Saints to win third straight
Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson passed for one as the Baltimore Ravens won their third consecutive game, a 27-13 decision over the host New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and rushed 11 times for 82 yards, finishing 11 yards shy of Drake's team-leading ground total, as the Ravens (6-3) possessed the ball for 37:47 of the game. ...
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at State Farm Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-Cardinals prediction and pick, laid out below. Seattle has surprised many...
Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had quite a performance to forget in their road showdown against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Volunteers’ high-flying offense entered the game leading the nation in both yards per game (553.0) and points per game (49.4). Hendon Hooker was also deemed to be the clear-cut frontrunner […] The post Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee
TCU football made a statement with their 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday to remain undefeated. Not just a statement to the nation, but a statement to the College Football Playoff committee, which had snubbed them earlier this week by ranking them seventh in the nation, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, a one-loss team. […] The post TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty
Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surged to a 6-1 record this […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern
It was far from an effortless performance, but at the end of the day, the Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated on the season after they secured a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Arduous weather conditions on the day forced Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to switch up […] The post Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was excited about defeating Nick Saban and Alabama. However, he gave a brutally honest response when asked if the victory was the best of his coaching career, per Brody Miller. “The biggest win of my career will be the one when we win the national championship.” Kelly has bigger […] The post LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles star AJ Brown’s savage 3-word reaction to Titans WRs getting blanked vs. Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is apparently having a blast on Twitter Sunday night at the expense of his former team, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and regardless of the result, it’s clear that Malik Willis and Tennessee’s passing attack performed well below even the lowered […] The post Eagles star AJ Brown’s savage 3-word reaction to Titans WRs getting blanked vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aggies’ woes continue as 5-star recruit makes shocking move
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have suffered another major loss. Anthony Hill Jr., the number one ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, has decommited from the school. Via On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett: “BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the […] The post Aggies’ woes continue as 5-star recruit makes shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
