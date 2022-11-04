ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Food Bank Receives $50,000 Donation from West Chester’s QVC

 4 days ago

Image via iStock.

Chester County Food Bank has announced that QVC is the first corporate donor to rise to the challenge posed by Bentley Systems as part of their “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge with a $50,000 donation. Bentley Systems will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary contributions donated through the end of the year, up to $200,000. The challenge is a focused call to action for local businesses, groups, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity.

“QVC has been a long-time supporter of the Chester County Food Bank and we are honored to donate to the Bentley Systems Matching Gift Challenge and ‘Meet the Need’ alongside fellow Chester County-based businesses, groups and organizations,” said Kate Sheehan, Senior Manager of Community Affairs, Qurate Retail Group. “The incredible work done by this local organization exemplifies our company’s commitment to creating positive change for the communities where we live and work – specifically through addressing food insecurity.”

Tens of thousands of families, children, seniors, veterans, and individuals in Chester County are struggling to put food on the table. The funds from the Match Challenge will allow Chester County Food Bank to provide over 156,000 healthy meals to those in need The demand for food has increased by more than 30 percent, yet food and financial donations have decreased by more than 25 percent.

“Thank you, QVC, for stepping up to the challenge, said Andrea Youndt, CEO of the Chester County Food Bank. “We are grateful for corporate partners, like QVC and Bentley, who are giving back locally with amazing impact. Our neighbors need us now, more than ever, and the “Meet the Need” Match Gift Challenge is critical to bridge our financial gap and work to ensure access to real, healthy food for all. Thank you, QVC, for being the first to step up to the challenge. We hope others in our business community will join the effort so we can meet, and hopefully exceed our goal.”

To join the Bentley Fundraising Challenge visit the Chester County Food Bank website or call 610-873-6000 and choose option 4 to discuss your corporate donation.

Chester County, PA
