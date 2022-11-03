ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Paid Settlement to Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler in Meetings – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on Her Loss Album

Kanye West has responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince/Bitch, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show. Ye doesn't appear to be ready to engage in war with Drake and responded to the apparent shot this morning.
105.5 The Fan

Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics

Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
105.5 The Fan

Bhad Bhabie Gives Speech at Oxford Union

Bhad Bhabie recently made a guest appearance for a lecture at the esteemed Oxford Union. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the "Hi Bich" rapper was part of a lecture at the prestigious debate club in Oxford, England, which dubs itself "the world's foremost debating society." TMZ obtained footage of the event, which was standing-room only, and filled students who applauded the rapper-OnlyFans magnate's presence. According to the celebrity news site, Bhad Bhabie spoke about her days at the Turn-About Ranch—a troubled teen treatment program Utah, her experience as a teen star, her OnlyFans empire and her newly formed scholarship fund. She later opened the floor for questions.
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

Styles P Shares the Secret to The Lox’s Longevity

As he maintains his respect in the industry he calls home, Styles P continues to check off boxes on his career and personal to-do list. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a love for rhyming spanning over...
105.5 The Fan

NPR Responds to Drake, 21 Savage’s Fake Tiny Desk Teaser

Drake and 21 Savage's new joint album, Her Loss, is slated to drop in a few days and the dynamic duo have added more anticipation for the project by teasing a Tiny Desk concert, which NPR, the outlet that produces TD, has confirmed is a spoof. On Wednesday (Nov. 2),...
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy