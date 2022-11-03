Kanye West Paid Settlement to Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler in Meetings – Report

Read full article on original website
Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on Her Loss Album
Kanye West has responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince/Bitch, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show. Ye doesn't appear to be ready to engage in war with Drake and responded to the apparent shot this morning.
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Calling Him a ‘Groupie’
If responses is what Drake wanted by calling out multiple people on his Her Loss album with 21 Savage, he should be more than satisfied with the results. The latest person to respond to being dissed by Drizzy is Serena Williams' husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, who got inexplicably dissed by Aubrey on the new album.
Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics
Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
Bhad Bhabie Gives Speech at Oxford Union
Bhad Bhabie recently made a guest appearance for a lecture at the esteemed Oxford Union. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the "Hi Bich" rapper was part of a lecture at the prestigious debate club in Oxford, England, which dubs itself "the world's foremost debating society." TMZ obtained footage of the event, which was standing-room only, and filled students who applauded the rapper-OnlyFans magnate's presence. According to the celebrity news site, Bhad Bhabie spoke about her days at the Turn-About Ranch—a troubled teen treatment program Utah, her experience as a teen star, her OnlyFans empire and her newly formed scholarship fund. She later opened the floor for questions.
Styles P Shares the Secret to The Lox’s Longevity
As he maintains his respect in the industry he calls home, Styles P continues to check off boxes on his career and personal to-do list. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a love for rhyming spanning over...
NPR Responds to Drake, 21 Savage’s Fake Tiny Desk Teaser
Drake and 21 Savage's new joint album, Her Loss, is slated to drop in a few days and the dynamic duo have added more anticipation for the project by teasing a Tiny Desk concert, which NPR, the outlet that produces TD, has confirmed is a spoof. On Wednesday (Nov. 2),...
Mike Lindell's attempt to get his phone back from the FBI has been shut down by a judge
The MyPillow CEO had his phone seized at a fast-food restaurant in Minnesota, but a judge has ruled that it can stay with the FBI.
