Idaho Falls, ID

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
eastidahonews.com

Allen Bennett Martin

Allen Bennett Martin, 87, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born on June 27, 1935, to Daniel Martin and Vera Bennett Martin in Preston, Idaho. He was the middle of three children. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gae Keller and Sue Ann Bosen.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers

Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers, “59”, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. Gini Rogers loved life, her family, and her friends. She had a personality that filled every room she entered....
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg

REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Chubbuck man facing 16 felony charges in connection to month-long vehicle theft spree

The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records. Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felony charges and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation. The charges he faces include five counts of...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year

IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man killed in crash on I-84 near Burley

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley. Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local developer aims too build massive 500 unit housing project on Pocatello's east bench

POCATELLO — A local developer has begun work on a massive 500 unit housing project that will link Center Street to Vista Drive and then eventually link the new neighborhood over to Beth Street in the Monte Vista area. Bill Isley is currently working on completing a project he says has been possible since the 1970s when a large water tank was installed at the top of East Center Street, high enough to properly provide pressure to develop the Monte Vista neighborhood. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BURLEY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

