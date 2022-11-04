A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts

With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.

