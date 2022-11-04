ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WilmingtonBiz

Mungo Homes Completes $15M Land Purchase In Pender County

In a deal that officially closed Nov. 3, Mungo Homes paid $15 million for 242 acres off U.S. 17 in Pender County adjacent to Poplar Grove Plantation, with a 62-acre portion of the Abbey Nature Preserve leased and managed by Pender County. "Because it's such an important property, we had...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

UNCW Gains National Recognition For 'support Of Economic Development'

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) recently designated the University of North Carolina Wilmington an “Innovation & Economic Prosperity University,” according to a UNCW announcement Monday. A news release stated the national designation "acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy