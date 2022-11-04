Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon House candidate Kori Haynes claims college degree but hasn’t shown proof
Kori Haynes, a Republican candidate in a tight race with Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, for a seat in the Oregon House representing a portion of Clackamas County wrote in the official Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet that she has a two-year college degree, but she hasn’t shown proof of it.
Readers respond: Publishing Prejudice 3
Readers respond to The Oregonian/OregonLive’s series “Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” which was published online Oct. 24 and in print on Oct. 31. This is probably pushing the subject, but I think The Oregonian is doing the same thing now that was done years ago; but in a different context. Today’s Oregonian has the editorial board endorsements for the upcoming midterm election.
The Portland Mercury
They Don't Even Go Here
I am so sick and tired of everyone and their best friend from college constantly trying to tell us Portlanders how to be have and what we should be doing. We have enough problems internally with our heavily corrupt and fascistic Mayor trying to install a new level of ghetto and government containment and debtors prison for individuals and families who fail to conform to the systems expectation of useful consumption. How about this? If you don't live in Portland, if you don't vote here, how about you mind your own f*cking business and turn your sights on getting your nice suburban neighbors to give a f*ck about what's happening to the world around them. I'm not saying we should be checking anyone's papers, I just think that before you give a boost to the latest comment on portland politics, make sure they actually vote here and aren't just trying to hitch a ride on the trump train or make a quick buck trashing our city. I don't think this is going to happen, because it would require people to question their associations and maybe even put them in danger of becoming unpopular or uncool for challenging the constant contentiousness of the status quo.
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
The contest in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, once a blue stronghold, was recently rated a "toss-up" amid GOP gains.
Drazan, Johnson, Kotek campaign differently on last day
As Oregon voters cast their ballots, the highest profile race continues to be the governor's race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson.
KXL
Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless
Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
KXL
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
Readers respond: Charter change gets Portland back
The Portland Charter Amendment is a once-in-a lifetime chance to get our city back on track. (“Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot,” Oct. 23) Our city is broken, and Measure 26-228 isn’t just adequate, it’s brilliant. The amendment makes it easier to vote, easier to be represented, easier to govern, easier to be a great civil servant, easier to figure out who is in charge:
Readers respond: Climate crisis needs climate leaders
The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire caused an evacuation and destroyed 50,000 acres, including forests and property, costing $40 million. The 2020 Riverside Fire caused an evacuation and destroyed more than 138,000 acres, including 139 structures, costing more than $150 million. Our air quality during that fire was among the worst in the world. I watched as the recent Nakia Creek Fire blew up, and our air quality was again among the worst in the world. In the 2020 Oregon wildfires, 11 people died and 4,009 homes and 1.2 million acres were destroyed, costing $354 million.
8 Oregon mayor races to watch outside Portland in 2022 election
Oregon’s unusually competitive governor’s race plus two closer-than-expected congressional races have put the typically blue state under a national spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s election. But Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty is also eyeing local mayoral races, especially in Tigard and Milwaukie. If elected, Heidi Lueb would be the...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Salem public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
Oregon voter turnout for 2022 election continues to lag. Will there be a surge of ballots in the final few days?
Oregon voter turnout lags behind that in previous election cycles, with just 29% of ballots reaching county elections offices by the end of Thursday, the state reported Friday. In the 2014 and 2018 midterms, 33% of voters had gotten their ballots in at the same point. In a state with...
focushillsboro.com
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
philomathnews.com
Crime report gives Oregon voters information about trends
A nonprofit law firm has released a report on Oregon crime statistics with just one goal: giving voters unfiltered information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail. The Oregon Justice Resource Center’s report shows that overall property crimes and violent crimes are down, though Portland-area homicides...
Last surviving member of WWII convoy lives in Clackamas County
Gus Dindia served as navigator for landing craft that transported U.S. infantry to and from South PacificAugust "Gus" Dindia is son of an Italian immigrant who built a produce distribution company in Portland who joined the U.S. Navy in World War II. At only 20 years old, Dindia was navigator, helmsman and signalman on a landing craft that transported U.S. infantry to and from the South Pacific. Over the three-and-a-half years in the service, his convoy sustained 83 attacks and three typhoons. The 29 men on the vessel stayed in touch after the war, getting together for yearly reunions through 1997. Dindia is the last surviving of the 29. Following his time in the service, Dindia dedicated his life to being an educator, serving as a teacher and then administrator in several Portland-area schools. Since 2017, he has resided in independent living at The Springs at Clackamas Woods near Milwaukie, where he stays active, including almost daily visits to the community's fitness room despite his 99 years. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding
Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
Prayer — are you doing it all wrong? Portland pastor reveals how to talk to God honestly
Author and Portland pastor Tyler Staton, the author of a new book, reveals the importance of bringing true emotions — anger, sadness and other honest feelings — to God in prayer and faith.
Readers respond: Cully needs TIF for roads
On Nov. 9, the Portland City Council will consider a proposal to create a Cully Neighborhood Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District to fund a Cully Neighborhood economic development fund. I have asked the commissioners to defeat this proposal. Cully and other annexed portions of the city need tax-increment financing districts to fund street improvements, not to finance a development bank.
Does buying a condo in Salem make sense over renting?
Currently looking at condos and many of the ones that interest me, it turns out the mortgage payment is going to be about what rent costs are in the neighborhood. However with property tax and building HOA, there’s about $1,000 in costs per month included in that which would be permanent even after the condo is paid off, probably will expect that to increase over the years. Condos don’t seem to appreciate much as many of the ones I see might have sold in 2000 for nearly the same price it’s on the market for now.
In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
