ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Publishing Prejudice 3

Readers respond to The Oregonian/OregonLive’s series “Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” which was published online Oct. 24 and in print on Oct. 31. This is probably pushing the subject, but I think The Oregonian is doing the same thing now that was done years ago; but in a different context. Today’s Oregonian has the editorial board endorsements for the upcoming midterm election.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

They Don't Even Go Here

I am so sick and tired of everyone and their best friend from college constantly trying to tell us Portlanders how to be have and what we should be doing. We have enough problems internally with our heavily corrupt and fascistic Mayor trying to install a new level of ghetto and government containment and debtors prison for individuals and families who fail to conform to the systems expectation of useful consumption. How about this? If you don't live in Portland, if you don't vote here, how about you mind your own f*cking business and turn your sights on getting your nice suburban neighbors to give a f*ck about what's happening to the world around them. I'm not saying we should be checking anyone's papers, I just think that before you give a boost to the latest comment on portland politics, make sure they actually vote here and aren't just trying to hitch a ride on the trump train or make a quick buck trashing our city. I don't think this is going to happen, because it would require people to question their associations and maybe even put them in danger of becoming unpopular or uncool for challenging the constant contentiousness of the status quo.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless

Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Charter change gets Portland back

The Portland Charter Amendment is a once-in-a lifetime chance to get our city back on track. (“Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot,” Oct. 23) Our city is broken, and Measure 26-228 isn’t just adequate, it’s brilliant. The amendment makes it easier to vote, easier to be represented, easier to govern, easier to be a great civil servant, easier to figure out who is in charge:
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Climate crisis needs climate leaders

The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire caused an evacuation and destroyed 50,000 acres, including forests and property, costing $40 million. The 2020 Riverside Fire caused an evacuation and destroyed more than 138,000 acres, including 139 structures, costing more than $150 million. Our air quality during that fire was among the worst in the world. I watched as the recent Nakia Creek Fire blew up, and our air quality was again among the worst in the world. In the 2020 Oregon wildfires, 11 people died and 4,009 homes and 1.2 million acres were destroyed, costing $354 million.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

8 Oregon mayor races to watch outside Portland in 2022 election

Oregon’s unusually competitive governor’s race plus two closer-than-expected congressional races have put the typically blue state under a national spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s election. But Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty is also eyeing local mayoral races, especially in Tigard and Milwaukie. If elected, Heidi Lueb would be the...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Crime report gives Oregon voters information about trends

A nonprofit law firm has released a report on Oregon crime statistics with just one goal: giving voters unfiltered information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail. The Oregon Justice Resource Center’s report shows that overall property crimes and violent crimes are down, though Portland-area homicides...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Last surviving member of WWII convoy lives in Clackamas County

Gus Dindia served as navigator for landing craft that transported U.S. infantry to and from South PacificAugust "Gus" Dindia is son of an Italian immigrant who built a produce distribution company in Portland who joined the U.S. Navy in World War II. At only 20 years old, Dindia was navigator, helmsman and signalman on a landing craft that transported U.S. infantry to and from the South Pacific. Over the three-and-a-half years in the service, his convoy sustained 83 attacks and three typhoons. The 29 men on the vessel stayed in touch after the war, getting together for yearly reunions through 1997. Dindia is the last surviving of the 29. Following his time in the service, Dindia dedicated his life to being an educator, serving as a teacher and then administrator in several Portland-area schools. Since 2017, he has resided in independent living at The Springs at Clackamas Woods near Milwaukie, where he stays active, including almost daily visits to the community's fitness room despite his 99 years. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding

Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Cully needs TIF for roads

On Nov. 9, the Portland City Council will consider a proposal to create a Cully Neighborhood Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District to fund a Cully Neighborhood economic development fund. I have asked the commissioners to defeat this proposal. Cully and other annexed portions of the city need tax-increment financing districts to fund street improvements, not to finance a development bank.
PORTLAND, OR
Ask Salem

Does buying a condo in Salem make sense over renting?

Currently looking at condos and many of the ones that interest me, it turns out the mortgage payment is going to be about what rent costs are in the neighborhood. However with property tax and building HOA, there’s about $1,000 in costs per month included in that which would be permanent even after the condo is paid off, probably will expect that to increase over the years. Condos don’t seem to appreciate much as many of the ones I see might have sold in 2000 for nearly the same price it’s on the market for now.
SALEM, OR
The Skanner News

In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy