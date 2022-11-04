I am so sick and tired of everyone and their best friend from college constantly trying to tell us Portlanders how to be have and what we should be doing. We have enough problems internally with our heavily corrupt and fascistic Mayor trying to install a new level of ghetto and government containment and debtors prison for individuals and families who fail to conform to the systems expectation of useful consumption. How about this? If you don't live in Portland, if you don't vote here, how about you mind your own f*cking business and turn your sights on getting your nice suburban neighbors to give a f*ck about what's happening to the world around them. I'm not saying we should be checking anyone's papers, I just think that before you give a boost to the latest comment on portland politics, make sure they actually vote here and aren't just trying to hitch a ride on the trump train or make a quick buck trashing our city. I don't think this is going to happen, because it would require people to question their associations and maybe even put them in danger of becoming unpopular or uncool for challenging the constant contentiousness of the status quo.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO