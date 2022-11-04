Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Op-Ed: Here Are 3 Year-End Strategies for High-Net-Worth Families to Consider
Many investors have employed various financial-planning tactics to take advantage of recent market drops as best they can. High-net-worth families have additional opportunities they shouldn't miss. Here's a look at three steps wealthier investors should consider taking, from using donor-advised funds to freezing asset prices for gifting purpose and "superfunding"...
Comments / 0