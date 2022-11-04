ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record

Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an […] The post Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends

On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of […] The post Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
India vs England: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup semi-final

England and India will do battle in the second semi-final of this year's T20 World Cup on Thursday night, with the winner set to advance to Sunday night's final. After reigning champions Australia were bundled out in the Super 12s on net run-rate, England went through in second spot from their group and will now have a chance to make the decider.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to join India in qualifying for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan profited from South Africa's slip-up against Netherlands as they clinched a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Adelaide. South Africa were eliminated after a shock 13-run defeat in Sunday's first game, meaning the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh's match later on would join India in progressing from Group 2.
Mal Meninga faced with difficult selection decisions ahead of Australia's clash with New Zealand

Mal Meninga has opened up on the difficult selection decisions he’s faced with for Australia’s semi-final clash with New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup. The giant Kiwi pack poses plenty of problems for the Kangaroos, with the Aussie coach leaning towards utilising a bench full of forwards to try and counteract the power Michael Maguire’s men have at their disposal.
