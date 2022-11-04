Read full article on original website
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record
Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an […] The post Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cricket-Pakistan join India in World Cup semis as Dutch dump South Africa
MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan joined India in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals on Sunday after South Africa crashed out of the tournament after a stunning defeat by the Netherlands.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England prepare to feature in heavyweight semi-final line-up
After three weeks of thrilling cricket, the 2022 men's T20 World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with a pair of intriguing match-ups set to play out ahead of Sunday's showpiece finale. While the presence of the host nation in the latter stages of a tournament is always likely to...
Sporting News
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup result: Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin help lead India to convincing win
India have continued their strong run of form in the T20 World Cup, sealing top spot in their group with a comprehensive 71-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday night. In front of a crowd of over 80,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show with an insane innings to help the favourites to a big total.
Sporting News
New Zealand vs. Fiji result, highlights as late Jordan Rapana heroics send Kiwis into Rugby League World Cup semifinals
Jordan Rapana's late penalty and try spared New Zealand's blushes as the world's number one side fought back to defeat a valiant Fiji in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a 24-18 victory at the MKM Stadium in Hull. The Kiwis had to wait for 72 minutes to...
Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends
On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of […] The post Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
Australia announce Test, ODI squads for upcoming series against West Indies and England
Australia have announced their squads for upcoming Test and ODI series, with no real surprises included in the mix. Following an early exit from the T20 World Cup, the Aussies will now turn their attention to the longer formats of the game when they take on England and West Indies on home soil.
Sporting News
India vs England: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup semi-final
England and India will do battle in the second semi-final of this year's T20 World Cup on Thursday night, with the winner set to advance to Sunday night's final. After reigning champions Australia were bundled out in the Super 12s on net run-rate, England went through in second spot from their group and will now have a chance to make the decider.
SkySports
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to join India in qualifying for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan profited from South Africa's slip-up against Netherlands as they clinched a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Adelaide. South Africa were eliminated after a shock 13-run defeat in Sunday's first game, meaning the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh's match later on would join India in progressing from Group 2.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
Sporting News
Mal Meninga faced with difficult selection decisions ahead of Australia's clash with New Zealand
Mal Meninga has opened up on the difficult selection decisions he’s faced with for Australia’s semi-final clash with New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup. The giant Kiwi pack poses plenty of problems for the Kangaroos, with the Aussie coach leaning towards utilising a bench full of forwards to try and counteract the power Michael Maguire’s men have at their disposal.
Sporting News
Socceroos World Cup squad snubs: Tom Rogic, Trent Sainsbury among star Australia players left out
The Socceroos squad for World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been named with coach Graham Arnold making plenty of controversial selections. Australia's 26-man list for the tournament features the likes of Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, Hibs winger Martin Boyle and F.C. Copenhagen goalkeeper Mat Ryan. In addition to the seasoned...
Australia World Cup Preview: Big Challenge for New-Look Socceroos
Of Australia’s 26 players, 17 are going to experience their first World Cup—and they’ll have to tame two top European powers to stay beyond three games.
