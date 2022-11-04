ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic new video shows fatal police-involved shooting in the Bronx

By Tina Moore, Joe Marino
 4 days ago

Dramatic surveillance videos from a fatal officer-involved shooting in The Bronx on Thursday show plainclothes NYPD cops firing a barrage of bullets at an armed suspect fleeing a stabbing in a bodega.

The incident began unfolding inside a convenience store at Hull Avenue and East Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m., when a 29-year-old man entered the business and immediately attacked a 21-year-old guy, police said.

Videos from inside the bodega obtained by The Post show the attacker lunging at the younger man and proceeding to brutally pummel him.

As the brawl moves to the back of the store, the attacker, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, pins down the victim, who struggles, knocks down a display case of snacks with his feet and kicks wildly at items lining a shelf.

An NYPD officer is seen in a screenshot from a surveillance video aiming his gun at a 21-year-old shooting suspect after firing a barrage of bullets at him in the Bronx.

The fight culminates with the aggressor apparently stabbing the victim multiple times before fleeing.

The wounded 21-year-old man then scrambles to his feet and runs after his assailant.

Video recorded by a camera overlooking the entrance to the bodega at the street corner shows the 29-year-old suspect getting into a white Lexus parked outside.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old man entered a bodega at Hull Avenue and East Gun Hill Road and attacked a 21-year-old man inside.
During a violent brawl, the attacker, dressed in a dark blue sweatshirt, allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.
The stabbing victim followed his assailant out of the bodega and shot at him from close range after he jumped into a parked white Lexus.

The stabbing victim runs up to the car brandishing a gun and fires at it at “point-blank range,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

At that moment, the video also captures three plainclothes police officers crossing the street with their guns drawn, and more than a dozen gunshots ring out.

The 21-year-old gunman is struck by gunfire and collapses on the ground.

Plainclothes officers who happened to be in the area witnessed the shooting and opened fire at the 21-year-old man brandishing a gun.
The 21-year-old stabbing victim-turned-shooting suspect was struck by gunfire and collapsed on the sidewalk.

As the stabbing suspect in the blue sweatshirt jumps out of the Lexus and flees, the responding cops cease firing and repeatedly order the wounded gunman: “Don’t move!”

Meanwhile, the stabbed and shot man screams in agony, drawing a large crowd of onlookers. The officers approach him and kick away a black handgun from within his reach, then flip him over and cuff him as he begs them not to do it.

Chaos breaks out on the sidewalk, with witnesses shouting, pounding on parked cars in rage and attempting to approach the detained gunman, despite officers’ efforts to keep them away from the crime scene.

A 29-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the 21-year-old gunman is pictured strapped to a gurney after suffering a graze wound.
Tomas.E. Gaston
Evidence markers and police tape are seen at the site of the fatal officer-involved shooting in The Bronx Thursday.
Peter Gerber
A uniformed officer is trying to keep a crowd of angry onlookers away from the crime scene after the police shooting.
A view of the corner bodega where the deadly incident began unfolding late Thursday.
Peter Gerber

The 21-year-old man was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 29-year-old who allegedly stabbed the 21-year-old inside the bodega was later discovered in a nearby barbershop and taken into custody. He was treated at a hospital for a graze wound to the head.

Essig said the plainclothes officers involved in the shooting — two detectives and a sergeant — are members of the Queens Violent Felony Squad who happened to be in the area to investigate an unrelated case.

It’s not clear from the videos whether all the officers fired their service weapons or how many bullets were fired.

As of Friday morning, the man who was shot dead by police has not been named, and no charges have been announced against the 29-year-old stabbing suspect.

