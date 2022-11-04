College basketball 2022-23: When you live among the giants of Gonzaga basketball, you sometimes need to celebrate it

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree
Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga crushes North Florida in season opener with 26-0 run in opening half
It went on and on, through media timeouts and North Florida timeouts. Missed shot by North Florida, Gonzaga fastbreak. Turnover by the Ospreys, Zags’ bucket at the offensive end. A missed, contested shot by the visitors from Jacksonville, a GU track meet in the other direction. For more than...
nbcrightnow.com
Singers, drums and turquoise uniforms honor Native American Heritage Month at Zags game
Before the Gonzaga men’s basketball game could even start, the McCarthey Athletic Center erupted with applause on Monday night as 17-year-old Emmarose Sullivan, a descendant of the Kalispel Tribe, belted out the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”. The Cusick High School student, dressed in a ribbon skirt...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga's defense records 15 steals, shows progress against North Florida in season opener
Gonzaga learned plenty about itself during a 19-point exhibition loss to Tennessee on Nov. 28. Possibly the most important takeaway? Defensive connectivity isn’t something the Bulldogs will acquire overnight but build over the course of a long regular season. It hasn’t quite been two weeks since the Tennessee game,...
wvsportsnow.com
Who Should the Big 12 Package with Gonzaga if They Add Basketball-Only Schools?
This week it was reported by ESPN that the Big 12 has been in talks about adding Gonzaga to the conference for basketball. If the Big 12 added Gonzaga would they turn to add another school?. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark not only wants to be the best basketball conference...
nbcrightnow.com
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women face 'challenging' nonconference schedule, open against Long Beach State Thursday
For the Gonzaga women’s basketball program, crafting a nonconference schedule is something of an art form. The schedule should hold some challenges – but not too many – with one overarching goal: to give GU the best possible chance to reach March Madness should the Zags fail to win the West Coast Conference Tournament.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga expecting test in season opener, taking on 'veteran team' in North Florida
Gonzaga coach Mark Few and North Florida counterpart Matthew Driscoll go way back to 1998 and a Village Inn restaurant in Laramie, Wyoming. Kind of. Driscoll was new to Division I as an assistant under Larry Shyatt when the Cowboys’ staff and Gonzaga’s staff, led by head coach Dan Monson and then-assistant Few, gathered for breakfast before the teams’ first-round NIT contest.
nbcrightnow.com
Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener
Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California. Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. North Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at McCarthey Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Gonzaga was 28-4 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-68. Meanwhile, North Florida struggled last year, ending up 11-20.
nbcrightnow.com
Dan Thompson: With Idaho improved across the board, Eastern Washington can't let rivalry loss become commonplace
MOSCOW, Idaho – At the end of his time answering postgame questions from the media, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed out the trophy on the desk in front of him. Stuck on it was a piece of athletic tape with the name “Che-Scow Cup” written in all caps.
KREM
Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today. If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.
Chronicle
Two Arrested After White Supremacist 'Patriot Front' Graffiti Found at Gonzaga
Spokane police arrested two people who were allegedly vandalizing Gonzaga property with graffiti associated with the white supremacist group known as Patriot Front, according to an email sent to Gonzaga staff on Saturday night. A third person was also involved in the vandalism but was not arrested, the email said....
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
Spokane high school students call out teacher for using N-word in class
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Public Schools teacher used a racial slur in class and tried to justify its use because of the way she said it. During an advisory class at Shadle Park High School, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the N-word. Right after it happened, a student started recording. “I guess she was just like, giving examples of...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
