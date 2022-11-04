Read full article on original website
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor
Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
Frisco ISD Board of Trustees listens to public feedback concerning proposed elementary, middle school attendance rezoning
A few dozen citizens attended Monday evening's special rezoning special meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees to provide their feedback on the proposed elementary school and middle school attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year. Prior to the meeting, it was reported by Scott Warstler, chief operating officer...
Meet Chuck Hendrickson, Visual Art League of Lewisville President and retiree from the EPA
Chuck Hendrickson has been involved with the Visual Art League of Lewisville since the 1990s and when he first joined, he was inspired by the community of artists in VAL. He is also recently retired from working for the Environmental Protection Agency and has interests in traveling, painting, the environment, faith and family.
Meet Sandra Martinez, one of the newest Celina EDC board members
Sandra Martinez was recently named as a new member of the Celina Economic Development Corporation board. She has an extensive background in human resources and talent recruitment and has a passion for businesses. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Coppell celebrates Municipal Court Week
The City of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. During Municipal Court Week, Coppell residents are welcome to stop by the Municipal Court located at 130 Town Center Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to learn about the court and its role in the community. Specifically, on Friday, Nov. 11, the community can stop by the court to meet Coppell’s Marshals and get a tour of the courtroom.
Artistic opportunities, festive events scheduled in Coppell for the week of Nov. 6
Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
Fall activities, holiday events lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 6
Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of activities and events to participate in the week of Nov. 6, offering festive opportunities for the community to engage in. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities this week. Veterans Day celebration.
Meet Presleigh Easton, the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department
Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.
Coppell ISD participates in Farm Fresh Challenge, putting locally sourced food in schools
The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosts a Farm Fresh Challenge each year and Coppell ISD participated in the fall challenge to engage students and recognize nutrition professionals for their efforts to bring local foods and garden-based learning activities to their schools. The fall challenge took place from Oct. 1-31...
Allen Public Library Endowment Fund reaches record high in fundraiser
With the Allen Public Library’s expansion comes more programming. The library held its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 and raised a record $16,801 through its live auction – a $2,000 increase from last year. Around 50 community members gathered to support the library’s expansion.
Fantastic five: Frisco ISD quartet set to meet in regional quarterfinals; Panther Creek advances
All season long, Frisco ISD has made a statement that, top to bottom, it plays the best volleyball in the state. It made its point when during the regular season, where nine of the 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, and the remaining three might have also made the cut had they been in districts outside their FISD rivals.
Plays, dance-offs, festivals and more! See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 6
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 6.
Carnivals, Veterans Day walk scheduled for the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6
The Colony and Little Elm have a wide range of events to bring in the fall season including carnivals, pumpkin workshops, theatre performances, and more. Take a look at the top five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6. American Heroes event.
Casino night, car shows, Christmas and more! See what's happening in Mesquite the week of Nov. 6
Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 6.
See photos of Mesquite's Veterans Day celebration
City leaders, residents and local veterans organizations gathered at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial Saturday morning to honor those who have served in the United States military. Family members of fallen soldiers spoke about the importance of honoring those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice, community members sang patriotic songs...
PHOTOS: Prestonwood, Parish battle for district championship
The Prestonwood Christian football team had a seven-game win streak snapped on Friday in a 42-14 loss to defending TAPPS state champion Parish Episcopal. Check out the top photos from the high-stakes ballgame.
A portrayal of love, compassion through artwork at LLELA
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Kendra L. Brown is the fifth and final artist featured in this five-part...
10-6A Football: Jaguars storm back to down Royse City, earn second seed
Horn has shown its resiliency and proven doubters wrong all season. Coming off a three-win campaign, and with a new head coach in Courtney Allen, few thought the Jaguars could turn things around in such a short time.
Tip-off time: Early-season storylines in Collin County girls basketball
As the calendar shifts to November, that means high school basketball season is underway. Girls teams began preseason play on Friday, at last squaring off against someone other than themselves and getting the first chance to put their practice plans into a true game-time setting.
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers fall in season finales
North Mesquite and West Mesquite knew their seasons would be coming to an end last week, but both still wanted to end the year on a high note. It was not to be, though, as both came up on the short end of the scoreboard as they closed out their 2022 campaigns.
