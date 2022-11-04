ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 6, 2022: Storm on the way

It's the calm before the storm, with temperatures along the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s inland. Another cold system arrives this week, with a chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. It's still too early to determine exactly who will get the heaviest rain, but models have been consistent now for a couple inches possible.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-805 in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy