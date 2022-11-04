Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 7, 2022: Heavy rain and strong winds for Election Day
A strong storm that has brought heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest and snow to the Cascades and Sierras will dive south tapping into an atmospheric river bringing heavy rain, possible flooding and strong winds to San Diego heading into Election Day. Today brought patchy drizzle to a few light...
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 6, 2022: Storm on the way
It's the calm before the storm, with temperatures along the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s inland. Another cold system arrives this week, with a chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. It's still too early to determine exactly who will get the heaviest rain, but models have been consistent now for a couple inches possible.
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-805 in Clairemont
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911...
Man with brain tumor transforms school bus into home to travel country with family
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A family in Imperial Beach is trading in their house to travel the country in a school bus. "The bus is mostly glass in the front so everywhere we go we're going to see the beautiful sights and scenes," said Matthew Henry. Henry said...
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
