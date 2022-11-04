Read full article on original website
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
Hunters, media and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current season figures and harvest reports for past years on the DNR deer reports and statistics page (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Statistics.html). The page also features an interactive map and graph that helps people visualize the data.
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
HASTINGS, Minn. -- Deer hunters throughout the state of Minnesota took to the outdoors Saturday for their first chance at taking a shot in 2022.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says close to 400,000 people could try their luck during this year's season. The department is hopeful at least half of them are lucky enough to land at least one deer, reducing the population by 200,000."This is the big day for a lot of Minnesotans," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Bob Fashingbauer. "Basically, it's population control. Hunting is the main tool that DNR uses for deer population control."On Saturday, Fashingbauer and...
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
Plus a look at the wind on Sunday, and the expected precipitation levels this week.
With Election Day on Tuesday, WDIO News is giving the candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to two...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol has been adding extra patrols and enforcement on Minnesota Highways recently. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, speeding, racing, and unsafe driving rose dramatically. To combat this, the State Patrol has been having extra enforcement weekends. We drove North on Highway 53 to go to our deer shack...
The time to report a possible poaching violation is not the next time you see a game warden. Complaining about a situation you witnessed during deer or any other hunting season at the cafe, gas station, watering hole or at the high school game doesn’t help. The best advice I can give is if you see a possible game and fish violation, report it via the Report All Poachers hotline or local law enforcement.
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwestern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night. That part of the state is expected to see mixed precipitation with total snow accumulation of more than six inches along...
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you early tomorrow morning. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early tomorrow morning in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
Drought conditions could impact Minnesota Christmas trees for years to come
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The drought hitting Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest for the last several months has started to take a toll on Christmas tree farms. "This year's weather, we're about eight to ten inches below normal rainfall, which of course, has an impact on the trees," John Krueger, the third-generation owner of The Krueger Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, told FOX 9.
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
