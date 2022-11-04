ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show

Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’

Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
Yeat Previews New Album, Hints at Release Date

In addition to revealing he has “probably 200” songs with Lil Uzi Vert and teasing a potential Drake collaboration, Yeat also gave fans an update on plans for his next project in his new Complex cover story. In Yeat’s own words, fans can expect “a whole different sound”...
The Drake and Megan Thee Stallion “Circo Loco” Lyric Controversy, Explained

Following a cycle of fake promotional stunts, Drake and 21 Savage gifted fans with their much-anticipated joint album, Her Loss. As with previous Drake efforts, this project immediately caused a stir on social media, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Since the album’s release on Friday, Drake has faced...
Harry Potter Sorting Hat voice, Leslie Phillips, dies

Leslie Phillips, the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. Phillips was best known for his role in the “Carry On” movie franchise but his voice gave life to the Sorting Hat, which designated Hogwarts students into the various houses, CNN reported.
Howard Stern Shares Thoughts on Drake and 21 Savage’s Fake Interview With Him for ‘Her Loss’ Rollout

Howard Stern was impressed with Drake and 21 Savage’s fake Howard Stern Show appearance. The “interview” clip shared on Instagram splices existing footage of the SiriusXM radio personality with a video of Drake and 21 sitting on a couch on the set of what appears to be Stern’s program. “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow thanks for having us,” the IG caption read.
Yeat Says He Has 200 Songs With ‘GOAT SoundCloud Rapper’ Lil Uzi Vert

In his new cover story interview with Complex, Yeat reveals he has a massive amount of unreleased songs with Lil Uzi Vert. As fans of both artists will note, the two have collaborated in the past, including on the Lyfë opener “Flawless.” And while it’s not clear whether Yeat and Uzi have any plans in motion regarding official releases for the songs, merely being alerted to the existence of approximately 200 not-yet-heard-by-the-public tracks from the two should be enough to get fans excited.
Tyler, the Creator Shows Off His Car and Watch Collection, Reveals What His Dream Vehicle Is

Fresh off the release of Golf Wang’s fall/winter 2022 collection, Tyler, the Creator sat down with the Robb Report to discuss his legendary collection of luxury watches. According to the Grammy-winning artist, his infatuation with collecting extravagant timepieces stems from a SpongeBob SquarePants watch he got from a Burger King kid’s meal when he was a young teen.
Jessica Simpson Brings Back the ‘70s in Denim Jumpsuit & 5-Inch Zebra Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is taking us back to the ‘70s with her latest outfit. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer posed in a denim jumpsuit from her own brand, Jessica Simpson Collection, and shared a photo of the look to her Instagram account yesterday. The $79.50 piece features a deep v-neckline design, an elastic waistband cinching the silhouette and flared pants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) Denim jumpsuits like Simpson’s reached their peak in...
21 Savage Says He Pushed Drake to Be Unfiltered on ‘Her Loss’: ‘Whatever He Standing On, I’m Standing on Too’

21 Savage spoke on Drake’s contentious lyrics on their joint project Her Loss, and said he encouraged the 6 God to speak his mind. Her Loss dropped on Friday, and while fans and critics alike had a lot to say about Drake’s alleged subliminal disses towards Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Serena Williams’s husband, 21 Savage told DJ Akademiks he “gassed” up Drizzy while he was penning those controversial rhymes.
Dr. Dre Says Eminem’s ‘Gifts Were Undeniable’ in Rock Hall of Fame Speech

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class on Saturday night, with Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, and more joining the prestigious group. Dr. Dre, who, alongside Jimmy Iovine, the CEO of Aftermath’s parent company Interscope, signed Eminem in 1998, inducted the Detroit rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a speech in which the hip-hop mogul reflected on his relationship with Em.
Amidst Grief, Rick Ross & Orchestra Noir Bring Joy to Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Hall is not a natural breeding ground for hip-hop heads and hypebeasts. In fact, it’s just the opposite. It’s the kind of establishment that you’d expect to host conservative suits and wealthy business types for fundraisers and stuffy mixers. That’s probably why on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the orchestral venue felt so special.
Kid Cudi Suggests He Might Have Only One More Album in Him

After hinting at his impending retirement from music earlier this year, Kid Cudi has suggested he only has one more album in him. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he tweeted on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”
Post Malone Officiates Fans’ Wedding Onstage at His Show

Post Malone helped two of his fans tie the knot over the weekend by officiating their wedding onstage. According to TMZ, the couple hopped onstage to start the ceremony following Post’s show in Seattle on Saturday. The two stood facing each other as the Twelve Karat Toothache artist performed his duties as officiant, but with his own unique twist. After they exchanged “I do’s” and kissed, Posty proclaimed them married “in the eyes of space.”
