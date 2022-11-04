In his new cover story interview with Complex, Yeat reveals he has a massive amount of unreleased songs with Lil Uzi Vert. As fans of both artists will note, the two have collaborated in the past, including on the Lyfë opener “Flawless.” And while it’s not clear whether Yeat and Uzi have any plans in motion regarding official releases for the songs, merely being alerted to the existence of approximately 200 not-yet-heard-by-the-public tracks from the two should be enough to get fans excited.

23 HOURS AGO