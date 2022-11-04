Destiny Guerra, 24, hasn’t always cared about politics. In fact, she only got involved in college. “I really fell in love with the process of politics and democracy,” she says. “I wanted to help others who are also first-generation students, or maybe just don’t know how or where to start.” Since March 2022, she, along with her fellow students in the school’s Center for Community Engagement at the University of Texas, El Paso, have been working to help her fellow students get out the vote.

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO