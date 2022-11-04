Read full article on original website
‘Evil in my heart’: Mark David Chapman shares what drove him to kill John Lennon
John Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, knew it was wrong to kill former Beatle John Lennon but did so anyway for fame and because he had “evil in his heart.”. Chapman, 67, spoke to a parole board earlier this year, but the transcript was just released because of a freedom of information request, The Associated Press reported.
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter, who was known for several hits in the 2000s, including "I Want Candy," has died, his manager told CBS News on Saturday. The singer was 34. "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Roger Paul's statement said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Nick Carter says "my heart is broken" after brother Aaron Carter's death
Nick Carter, of the 90s pop music group Backstreet Boys, spoke publicly about the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter, for the first time on Sunday. Captioning an Instagram post with photographs that appear to show the siblings together as children and adolescents, Nick Carter said that his "heart is broken" and cited his brother's struggles with mental illness and addiction, which Aaron Carter discussed openly during his life, as "the real villain here."
Rebel Wilson welcomes first baby via surrogate
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first baby, via surrogate. The actress surprised the world with the news Monday by sharing a photo of her baby girl, Royce Lillian, on Instagram. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," the 42-year-old actor wrote. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
