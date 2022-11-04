Alice Ladd passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1955 in Dodgeville, WI. Alice grew up a country girl and made agriculture her livelihood. After graduating from Dodgeville High School, she went on to graduate from college at both UW-Richland Center and UW-Platteville. She attained her academic degree and taught agriculture in Hustisford, WI. Later, she transitioned her career and love of farming to an FmHA Administrator within the federal government. She spent her life helping farmers keep farming. Throughout her 40-year career, Alice worked diligently out of several government agricultural offices at Waupaca, WI, Portage, WI, Prairie du Chien, WI and Wray, CO. After retiring, she devoted more time to her volunteer work and her church activities. Alice continued to live in Colorado, but still loved her Wisconsin Sports,…especially the Badgers.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO