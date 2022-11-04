Read full article on original website
Lois H. Smith
STOUGHTON – Lois H. Smith, age 85, was received into her eternal home on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1937, to the late Edward H. and Bertha (Schroedel) Polansky. Lois resided in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., until she wed Douglas C. Smith on May 4,...
Daniel Arthur Bader
Daniel Arthur Bader, age 66, formerly of Reeseville, Wisconsin died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 2, 2022 with his family by his side at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Daniel Was born on December 19, 1955 in Columbus, Wisconsin. The son of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. He graduated from Waupun High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed at Badger Cold Storage of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin then at Caine Transfer, Inc. in Lowell, Wisconsin until retirement.
Nancy M. Ryder
Nancy M. Ryder, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on October 28, 1936 in Escanaba, Michigan, the daughter of Rene and Eileen (Flemal) Carignan. Nancy grew up in Baraboo and later moved to Madison. Nancy was married to the late Richard Hanson in 1953 and together they had 5 children. She worked as a CNA at Central Wisconsin Center for 25 years. On September 1, 1995 she was united in marriage to Theodore R. “Ted” Ryder.
Nicole Christine Catlin
Nicole Christine Catlin, born May 22, 1979, to Carol Lynn and Michael James Catlin (now deceased) left this world into eternal life on Oct. 14, 2022. She was a beloved mother by her three children: Ana, Michael and Miley. She was a dear sister to Jessica and Jennifer as well as an adored niece, cousin and granddaughter.
Alice Louise Ladd
Alice Ladd passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1955 in Dodgeville, WI. Alice grew up a country girl and made agriculture her livelihood. After graduating from Dodgeville High School, she went on to graduate from college at both UW-Richland Center and UW-Platteville. She attained her academic degree and taught agriculture in Hustisford, WI. Later, she transitioned her career and love of farming to an FmHA Administrator within the federal government. She spent her life helping farmers keep farming. Throughout her 40-year career, Alice worked diligently out of several government agricultural offices at Waupaca, WI, Portage, WI, Prairie du Chien, WI and Wray, CO. After retiring, she devoted more time to her volunteer work and her church activities. Alice continued to live in Colorado, but still loved her Wisconsin Sports,…especially the Badgers.
Beverly J. Wolfe
Beverly J. Wolfe, 90 years old, Graduated to Heaven on November 2, 2022 in the comfort of her home in Deforest, WI. She was born July 4, 1932, in Madison, WI, the beloved daughter to Stanley & Beulah Olson. Although Bev had a few different titles in her lifetime like...
Shirley R. Sorenson
MADISON – Shirley Romelle Sorenson, age 94, of Madison, passed away peacefully with daughter, Linda, and son, Jim, by her side on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at The Koselig House in DeForest, Wis. She was born on Jan. 7, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Ellen Halvorsen.
James King
Jim King, lifelong Shullsburg resident, passed from this life on November 3, 2022, shortly before his 97th birthday. He was the eldest son of Eliza and Ilo King. Jim attended Levitt School in Monticello Township and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1944. On December 4, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Mavis Teasdale at Centenary Methodist Church in Shullsburg. Their family grew to include twodaughters, Karen and Gayle. Family was always Jim’s top priority. He was a loving husband and father,always placing the needs of his family ahead of his own. Jim also treasured and maintained contact with his extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
John Peter Martin Haberle
MADISON- John Peter Martin Haberle, age 70, of Fitchburg, formerly of Verona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born at Methodist Hospital in Madison, on April 24, 1952, the son of John Lawrence Haberle and Wilma Helen (Ferris) Haberle. John was a...
Glennys E. Jelle
Glennys E. Jelle, age 94 passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI. He was born at home in the Town of Primrose on November 16, 1927 the son of Martin and Laura (Tollefson) Jelle. Glennys attended the Primrose Center School. On December 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Patricia Disch at the Primrose Lutheran Church. In addition to farming Glennys had worked for Lutz Surge in Black Earth and Economy Cement in Madison. Glennys and Pat became snowbirds in their later years wintering in Florida. He was a life-long member of the Primrose Lutheran Church and avid Packer fan.
Connie M. Busch
Connie M. Busch went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2022 after a short and courageous battle with cancer at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born May 27, 1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jerome and Patricia (Welp) Cullen. Connie graduated...
Alan Norman Acker
EDGERTON / MIDDLETON – Alan N. “A-Train” Acker, age 70, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Oregon Health Care. Al passed after an 18-month duration with renal cell cancer. He was born March 5, 1952, in Madison, to Albert and Lorraine (Meffert) Acker. Al graduated from Middleton High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. Alan was a commercial truck driver for many years. He enjoyed landscaping, family gatherings and plowing snow in his neighborhood in his spare time.
Suellen S. Adams
MADISON – Suellen S. Adams, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after a ten-month battle with liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). She was a joyful, compassionate, strong and creative wife and mother. Her ability to find a way to celebrate life’s small moments inspired both friends and family throughout her life.
Esther Catherine Zander
Esther Catherine Zander, age 97 of Evansville and formerly of Ridgeway passed away on November 6, 2022. Esther was born on May 4, 1925 to Fritz and Hannah Amacher and was raised on the family farm on Amacher Hollow Road in Arena. Esther married Wilbur Doescher in 1942 and together they had 10 children. Esther and Wilbur later divorced in 1973. Esther then married Marvin Zander in 1976.
Alice Jean Horstmeyer
MADISON – Alice Horstmeyer, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Stanley and Violet (Bram) Loper. She grew up on the family farm in Marksville where they raised short horns. Alice graduated from...
Francis R. “Frank” Thousand
MADISON – Frank passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a courageous battle against Interstitial Lung Disease. He was born in Dodgeville, Wis., to Donald and Lillian. He married his pal, Millie, on April 3, 1971. Franks’s passion was land surveying and he...
Mary Alice Falkenstein
FITCHBURG – Mary Alice Falkenstein, age 95, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was her sweet, charming and funny self until the end. Born Mary Alice Kissane on May 17, 1927, to Ralph and Alice (Farrell) Kissane, she grew up on Orchard Street and attended St. James Elementary and Edgewood High School. As a child she loved ice skating at Vilas Park and, throughout her life, enjoyed the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Heartland up for grabs this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a chance Wisconsin could still win the Big Ten West, but two things need to happen. First, Illinois would need to lose two of its next three games. Second, the Badgers would have to win out. The latter is exactly what this group is focusing on.
Richard Fellmer Ward
STOUGHTON – Richard Fellmer Ward – Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and cousin was born on April 7, 1942, in Rockford, Ill., and passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 80, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Richard is survived and...
Beverly Jean Quartuccio
Beverly Jean Quartuccio (formerly Reigstad), age 85, of DeForest passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at At Home Again in Rio. Beverly was born on January 12, 1937 to Norman and Annabelle Esse and grew up in Morrisonville. She married her husband, Kenneth “Boom” Reigstad on August 28, 1954 and were married for 34 years before his death in 1989. Beverly married John Quartuccio in 1990 and they were married for 17 years before his death in 2007. After her children had grown she worked at Demco in DeForest. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. Beverly enjoyed canning, cooking, knitting, and spending time with her family. Even up until the end, Beverly kept her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.
