Pennsylvania State

One-Stop Voter Information Available; Acting Secretary Reminds Voters to Sign and Date Outer Envelope Before Returning Mail Ballot

By Jacob Deemer
explorejeffersonpa.com
 3 days ago
explorejeffersonpa.com

2022 Pa. Election: A Last-Minute Guide to Everything You Need to Know to Vote Nov. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. (Photo above: Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. Credit: Amanda Berg/For Spotlight PA.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

