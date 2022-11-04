Erling Haaland injury: Pep Guardiola provides update on Man City striker ahead of Fulham clash

Erling Haaland is “much better” but the Manchester City striker is still doubtful to play against Fulham, with Pep Guardiola waiting to see the Norwegian in training.

Haaland has missed two games for City since being substituted at half time in the 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has been contending with both a bout of flu and a foot injury , with Julian Alvarez deputising in the 1-0 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium and the 3-1 victory over Sevilla at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Guardiola said: “He’s much better, we’ll decide today. It’s a good step to start training. We have training this afternoon and we’ll see.

“We consider himself, his opinion, the doctor opinion, 90 mins or less minutes, we’ll see after training.

Questioned over Alvarez deputising once again for Haaland, to make it three starts in a week, the Spanish tactician dismissed concerns over fatigue.

“He [Alvarez] is young, he’s so young, at that age you can play every day,” Guardiola said.

Asked about the rest of the squad, Guardiola revealed City have been given a boost with Manuel Akanji in good condition, but England pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined.

He said: “Manu is ok, Kalvin and Kyle still not fit.”

Ahead of the test against Fulham, Guardiola was also asked about the potential for Haaland assisting preparation to take on Aleksandar MitroviÄ‡.

He said: “We don’t have time, recovery yesterday, we’re tired. Some players who didn’t play will play tomorrow. The players know, played them in the past. Long balls to Mitrovic there’s a big guarantee we’ll lose the ball.

“Prepare for the second one. Dangerous player, how many goals he score last season. He’s scoring goals, natural, a competitor. Pushes defenders to limits and he’s clinical.”