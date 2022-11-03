Read full article on original website
Zac Brown Band Introduces First Female Band Member: Caroline Jones
"She sings the highest and works the hardest."
The Daily South
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Duets With Willie Nelson's Son During CMT Memorial Concert
Country stars of all generations paid tribute to Loretta Lynn last night, but the pairing of her granddaughter, Emmy Russell, with Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, felt particularly meaningful. "She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I'd sing a song—one original and one that everybody...
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers
The Nov. 9 broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning, and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists. This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea...
Dolly Parton Joined By Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Zac Brown & More For “Jolene” At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction
The great Dolly Parton is officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially declining the invitation, the country music legend was inducted as one of the members in the 2022 class last night, alongside the likes of Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Dead: Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour 2022 Can Be Cancelled?
Aaron Carter is dead. At only 34. Known to some as Nick Carter's younger brother, would his death result in the cancellation of Backstreet Boys' current tour?. The BSB has just gone back on tour after COVID-19 has put their plans on hold. It may be too soon to say, but this is certainly a tragedy, not only for Nick Carter but also for the entire band and their fans.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic features halftime performance by Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
DETROIT – The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will be held on Nov. 24 against the Buffalo Bills and will feature a halftime performance by Bebe Rexha and DJ David Guetta. Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper...
Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover
Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year. Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Unveil Rare Live Cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have shared a rare live cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze.”. The track, which is from the legendary 20-show run from the band at the Fillmore in San Francisco, also debuted with a hand-illustrated video from the late Petty’s estate. The video is drawn by educator and filmmaker Scher.
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash
What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
musictimes.com
Coolio Secret Funeral: What Went Down and Who Were Invited To The Afterparty?
Coolio's family allegedly had a private funeral, followed by an afterparty. According to The Sun, the rapper's family, close friends, and baby moms attended a ceremony three weeks ago in Pasadena, California. They were dressed in black shirts with the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper's visage and the words "Coolio Forever" on...
musictimes.com
Top 5 Aaron Carter Songs To Remember Him By: 'I'm All About You,' 'Fool's Gold' and More
Aaron Carter, who began singing at age seven, stated in an interview in 1998, when he was around 10 years old, that he had wanted to be a singer since he was very little. His mom took him to singing classes when she found out. He also said he could see himself doing this profession for the rest of his life.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift NEW ‘Midnights’ Song Featuring Bleachers: ‘Anti-Hero’ Remix Out for a Limited Time! [LISTEN]
Surprise! Taylor Swift has a treat for fans again as she released the remix version of the lead single of her 10th studio album "Midnights." Until when is it available for digital download?. Swift recently took to her official Twitter account to share the official single cover of the song...
musictimes.com
Is Andy Taylor Alright? Duran Duran Guitarist Diagnosed With THIS Dreaded Health Issue
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor skipped the band's historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to a worrying reason. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Duran Duran on Saturday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All members attended the event except for Taylor, who is reportedly facing a dreaded health issue.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
musictimes.com
Slowcore Icon Mimi Parker Dies At 55: Cause of Death Tragic, Vocalist's Legacy Remains
Low frontman Alan Sparhawk took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news of Mimi Parker's passing after her two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 55. "Friends, it's hard to put the universe into language and into a short message," he wrote. "She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours."
