Connecticut State

musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Dead: Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour 2022 Can Be Cancelled?

Aaron Carter is dead. At only 34. Known to some as Nick Carter's younger brother, would his death result in the cancellation of Backstreet Boys' current tour?. The BSB has just gone back on tour after COVID-19 has put their plans on hold. It may be too soon to say, but this is certainly a tragedy, not only for Nick Carter but also for the entire band and their fans.
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
American Songwriter

Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover

Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year. Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
musictimes.com

Coolio Secret Funeral: What Went Down and Who Were Invited To The Afterparty?

Coolio's family allegedly had a private funeral, followed by an afterparty. According to The Sun, the rapper's family, close friends, and baby moms attended a ceremony three weeks ago in Pasadena, California. They were dressed in black shirts with the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper's visage and the words "Coolio Forever" on...
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
musictimes.com

Slowcore Icon Mimi Parker Dies At 55: Cause of Death Tragic, Vocalist's Legacy Remains

Low frontman Alan Sparhawk took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news of Mimi Parker's passing after her two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 55. "Friends, it's hard to put the universe into language and into a short message," he wrote. "She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours."

